Australian winemaker Penfolds has unveiled an immersive Champagne Thiénot pop-up at CNSC Duty Free Shopping Mall in Sanya as part of Savouring Sanya 2024 Wine and Spirits Week (三亚醇享生活周).

The activation, which opened on 6 December 2024, invites visitors to explore ‘Champagne Through a Penfolds Lens’, celebrating Penfolds’ 180-year winemaking heritage through its Champagne collection.

The pop-up was inaugurated by Penfolds Brand Ambassador Wang Yang (王阳) at a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a VIP tasting event.

The Champagne Thiénot pop-up is located in the heart of the mall, and features a dedicated tasting space designed to introduce shoppers to Penfolds’ latest release: the non-vintage Champagne Cuvée Brut crafted in collaboration with Champagne Thiénot.

This sits alongside portfolio displays that showcase the breadth of the Penfolds Champagne offering, with added insight into the craftsmanship that goes into each bottle.

The storytelling, of ‘Australian innovation meets French winemaking traditions’, is amplified thanks to surrounding digital screens.

“For 180 years, Penfolds has been synonymous with innovation and excellence, and our Champagne is a testament to that legacy,” said Michael Jackson, Global Director Global Travel at Penfolds.

“France, where Max Schubert’s vision for Grange began, continues to inspire us as we explore new frontiers in winemaking.

“Bringing this milestone to Hainan is both a celebration of our heritage and a step forward in redefining luxury wine experiences in global travel. This achievement would not have been possible without the invaluable support of our partners at China Tourism Group and the Hainan Tourism Bureau.”

Penfolds non-vintage Champagne Cuvée Brut, made under the guidance of Penfolds Chief Winemaker Peter Gago, is a blend of 45% pinot noir, 25% pinot meunier and 20% chardonnay.

It embodies Penfold’s signature house style, delivering vibrant citrus notes, botanical aromas, and subtle hints of raspberry, nougat and sherbet.

This marks the fifth release in Penfolds partnership with Champagne Thiénot, following earlier launches of single-vineyard Grand Cru Blanc de Blancs, Blanc de Noirs, and Non-Vintage Rosé Champagne.

“’Champagne Through a Penfolds Lens’ adds a fresh dimension to our Savouring Sanya 2024 Wine and Spirits Week celebrations,” said Lin Mingkuan, Executive Deputy General Manager at China National Service Corporation (CNSC).

“Penfolds blend of classic and modern winemaking offers travellers an exceptional experience that combines tasting, interaction, and cultural exchange.

“The new Champagne collection showcases Penfolds craftsmanship while introducing a fresh and innovative perspective on the Champagne region. As one of the most important travel retail operating entities in Hainan, we are proud to host this milestone activation and look forward to Penfolds’ continued success in the region.”

READ MORE: Penfolds launches GTR exclusive range in Melbourne with Lotte Duty Free

READ MORE: Penfolds’ Grange by Nigo debuts in European TR at Copenhagen Airport

READ MORE: Penfolds Changi shop-in-shop a ‘new chapter’ in digital wine retail