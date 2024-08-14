Penfolds launches GTR exclusive range in Melbourne with Shilla Duty Free

Penfolds is celebrating 180 years of winemaking with a rare commemorative wine release, the limited-edition Penfolds Bin 180 Coonawarra Cabernet Shiraz 2021, which will be unveiled at a global travel activation within Melbourne International Airport, in collaboration with Lotte Duty Free.

The showcase centres on the ultra-rare 3l Bin 180, one of only eight available worldwide, exclusively offered in travel retail through Lotte Duty Free at Melbourne Airport.

Michael Jackson, Global Director, Penfolds Global Travel, commented: “As we commemorate 180 years, we also celebrate our legacy of excellent craftsmanship and pioneering spirit.

This activation with Lotte at Melbourne International Airport allows us to share a rare piece of history with the world – the Bin 180 Coonawarra Cabernet Shiraz 2021. This limited-edition symbolises eighteen decades of innovation, invention, trials, and triumphs, and is a testament to Penfolds enduring pursuit of perfection.”

Penfolds Bin 180 Coonawarra Cabernet Shiraz 2021 is blended from the Block 10 Cabernet Sauvignon and Block 5 Shiraz. Penfolds noted this combination showcases its quintessential fruit profile.

Penfolds partnered with South Australian artisan Andrew Bartlett to design a limited-edition art piece to enclose the rare 3L jeroboam Bin 180 wines.

“The 3L collector’s edition represents the zenith of luxury and exclusivity, aligning itself with consumers’ growing desire for luxury and unique experiences within global travel. We are excited to collaborate with Lotte Duty Free on this extraordinary release, and to share our passion and heritage with travellers from across the globe,” added Jackson.

Visitors to Melbourne International Airport will have the opportunity to experience Bin 180 at a specially designed Penfolds activation space.

Visitors are encouraged to use the display as a photo opportunity and can take a picture with the 3l jeroboam.

Steve Timms, CEO of Lotte, commented: “We are privileged to collaborate with Penfolds on this significant occasion. The luxury global travel space thrives on unique and exquisite offerings, and the Bin 180 collector’s edition embodies this perfectly.

We are eager to continue creating memorable experiences for wine enthusiasts from all corners of the world with Penfolds.”

