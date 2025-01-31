Penfolds returns to China with latest Lunar New Year collection

Penfolds has debuted its limited-edition Lunar New Year display in Shanghai, celebrating the brand’s return to Chinese consumers and toasting the Year of the Snake with timeless craftsmanship and elegance.

Available across key global travel hubs, including Shanghai, Melbourne, Dubai, Hong Kong, and Singapore, each wine in the collection is presented in a bespoke Lunar New Year gift box, showcasing snake-scale motifs rendered in metallic gold, rich red, and teal blue.

At Shanghai Pudong Airport, a prominent HPP space at Sunrise Duty Free celebrates the return of Australian Penfolds to Chinese consumers, inviting travellers to “Celebrate Limitless Possibilities.”

Over at Melbourne Airport, Penfolds has installed a gondola display in the shape of a coiled snake with tiered shelves spiralling upwards.

Beyond these flagship hubs, the campaign extends to other key locations across the Middle East and Asia.

At Dubai Duty Free, gondolas adorned with snake-scale motifs are paired with digital screens that bring the festive campaign to life, and at Hong Kong International Airport, the activation spans across two key spaces: the Penfolds Shop-in-Shop, featuring two digital screens – a floor-to-ceiling LED screen and a 3D central display – and a separate HPP in the departure hall.

Michael Jackson, Global Director Global Travel at Penfolds, said: “The Year of the Snake represents wisdom, refinement, and new beginnings – qualities that reflect what Penfolds is all about.

Our limited-release collection honours cultural traditions while bringing people together over a shared love of great wine. As a global luxury icon, Penfolds has always been a part of life’s most meaningful celebrations, and this collection is crafted to help families and friends come together, celebrate in style, and share memories that will last well beyond the season.”

Penfolds noted it remains committed to sustainability, with all Lunar New Year gift boxes crafted from materials that are 100% recyclable.

Penfolds added this initiative reflects its dedication to responsible luxury, ensuring each celebration leaves a lasting, positive mark.

