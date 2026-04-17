Penhaligon’s marks Year of the Horse with Asia Pacific TR campaign

By Naomi Chadderton |

Image Credit: Puig
Penhaligon’s marks Year of the Horse

The Penhaligon’s activation is designed to to engage Chinese travellers across key airports.

Puig has launched a high-impact Lunar New Year campaign for Penhaligon’s across Asia Pacific travel retail, celebrating the Year of the Horse with a culturally tailored gifting and retail experience.

Designed to engage Chinese travellers across key international airports, the campaign blends Penhaligon’s British heritage with Chinese cultural symbolism through a series of Asia Pacific-exclusive gifting creations.

At the heart of the activation is the Exclusive Chinese New Year Spirit of Vitality Fragrance Set, inspired by the Mandarin expression “龙马精神”, which refers to the spirit of a dragon and a horse and is associated with health, prosperity and strength. The set features Fortuitous Finley from the Portraits Collection, a fragrance chosen to reflect themes of success, energy and forward momentum aligned with the festive season.

To enhance local relevance, the campaign includes a suite of gifting elements tailored to Chinese traditions. These include Year of the Horse decorative window stickers, a folding fan symbolising unity and happiness, and traditional red envelopes representing good fortune and auspicious wishes. Together, these items translate the brand’s storytelling into culturally meaningful expressions for the target audience.

The campaign is being activated across eight major travel retail locations in the region, including Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, Narita International Airport, Hong Kong International Airport, Suvarnabhumi Airport and China Duty Free Group’s Haitang Bay complex.

In-store, bold deep-red podiums and equine-inspired design elements create strong visual impact, reinforcing the festive theme while driving fragrance discovery and gifting. Horseshoe motifs, traditionally associated with protection and good fortune, further anchor the campaign in the symbolism of the Year of the Horse.

By combining heritage storytelling with regional cultural cues and high-visibility retail execution, Penhaligon’s aims to strengthen its connection with Chinese travellers during one of the most important periods in the travel retail calendar.

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