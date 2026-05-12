Perfetti Van Melle showcases key new launches at TFWA Singapore show

By Trbusiness Editor | Tuesday, 12 May 2026 10:33

Image Credit: Perfetti Van Melle

Perfetti Van Melle (PVM) is highlighting its latest confectionery innovations at this week’s TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference in Singapore (stand R12, Level 2).

The company is showcasing a selection of new product developments first introduced at last year’s TFWA World Exhibition in Cannes, with a continued focus on refreshment and sharing traveller touchpoints.

Highlights include Mentos Sour Gum in new fruity variants, expanded Fruit-tella sharing formats, and additions to the Chupa Chups sour range.

These launches are said to reflect PVM’s strategy to tap into key traveller consumption moments, including snacking, gifting and on-the-go refreshment, while strengthening in-store visibility and engagement.

Using colourful brand environments as the backdrop to its stand in Singapore, PVM aims to strengthen engagement with regional partners, and support growth across the Asia Pacific travel retail market.

READ NEXT: Perfetti Van Melle inks new distribution deals with InnoTRI and Alfa Travel Retail

READ NEXT: Fresh assortment and visibility tools drive engagement for Perfetti van Melle

READ NEXT: Perfetti Van Melle to display upcoming flavours and NPD at TFWA Cannes