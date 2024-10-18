Pernod Ricard introduces first collaborative Glenlivet TREX at Changi

Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail (PRGTR) has revealed The Glenlivet’s limited edition, travel retail exclusive The Groundbreaker Collection: a series of Speyside single malts celebrating creatives – like founder George Smith – and its first ever collaboration series.

Each chapter will celebrate original artists who, through travel, have set new standards in their artistic craft.

Travellers passing through Singapore Changi Airport between 17 September – 27 October 2024 will be able to sample The Groundbreaker at an immersive pop-up in Singapore Changi Airport T1, which offers suite of experiential activities, in partnership with Lotte Duty Free Singapore.

For the first release in this series, ‘Chapter One: The Journey Inward’, The Glenlivet has partnered with renowned artist Red Hong Yi, known as ‘The Artist Who Paints Without A Brush’.

Red Hong Yi designed the limited-edition packaging, using fire to char traditional Chinese pigment paper, leaving distinctive impressions in her signature red colour.

Her global travels are a primary influence on her work, along with social causes and women in art, and was named by Tatler Magazine in 2020 as one of Asia’s most influential voices.

Emulating her creative process, with The Groundbreaker, a portion of the whisky is selectively finished in double-charred American Oak and European Red Wine casks – a first for The Glenlivet.

The heavy char amplifies the signature sweet notes of pear, toffee and vanilla, which pairs with the red berry fruits, cinnamon spice, ginger and dried fruits from the red wine casks.

Emulating her creative process, with The Groundbreaker, a portion of the whisky is selectively finished in double-charred American Oak and European Red Wine casks – a first for The Glenlivet.

The heavy char amplifies the signature sweet notes of pear, toffee and vanilla, which pairs with the red berry fruits, cinnamon spice, ginger and dried fruits from the red wine casks.

Liya Zhang, VP Global Marketing at Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail, said: “We are thrilled to launch The Glenlivet Groundbreaker, the first ever collaboration series exclusively for Global Travel Retail. This exciting series brings new innovation and excitement to the ultra-premium single malt whisky category, subtly trading shoppers up into the world of prestige whiskies.

By partnering with Changi Airport and Lotte for our only pop-up store globally, we are leveraging GTR as the leading channel to build brand desirability, prestige stature and value perception while introducing new generations of consumers to the pleasures of Speyside single malts, using new and innovative taste profiles.”

Once inside the pop-up, shoppers will be invited to discover more about The Glenlivet Groundbreaker Collection through a digital activity on a bespoke app accessible via in-store iPads.

On the launch of Groundbreaker in Changi Airport, Chandra Mahtani, Head of Airside Concessions for Changi Airport Group, said: “We are delighted to work with our long-term partner Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail on this Changi 1st activation.

The global launch of Groundbreaker here at Changi creates a one-of-a-kind opportunity for whisky lovers and fans of The Glenlivet to add an incredibly special piece to their collection. The collaboration with Red Hong Yi, inspired by travels around the world, also mirrors Changi’s aspiration to take our customers on unforgettable journeys.”

Remarking on the Red Hong Yi pop-up store, Jeff Jeong Soongyu, Managing Director for Lotte Duty Free Singapore, added: “It’s truly inspiring to see The Glenlivet Groundbreaker Collection come to life in such a unique setting. This collaboration with Red Hong Yi and Pernod Ricard marks an exciting new chapter in our travel retail offerings.

The pop-up at Changi Airport brings a fresh, artistic approach that we believe will captivate whisky enthusiasts and casual travellers alike. Lotte is proud to offer something so distinct and memorable, setting a new benchmark for what can be experienced in the world of travel retail.”

READ MORE: Pernod Ricard sees struggles in US and Chinese markets through late 2024

READ MORE: Winners revealed: Global Travel Retail Awards 2024

READ MORE: Maison Martell introduces Noblige Noir travel retail exclusive cognac