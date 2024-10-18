Pernod Ricard introduces first collaborative Glenlivet TREX at Changi

By Benedict Evans

Inspired by Hong Yi’s designs, shoppers will be able to create their own art on a digital postcard – which they will also have the option to print on-site.

Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail (PRGTR) has revealed The Glenlivet’s limited edition, travel retail exclusive  The Groundbreaker Collection: a series of Speyside single malts celebrating creatives – like founder George Smith – and its first ever collaboration series.

Each chapter will celebrate original artists who, through travel, have set new standards in their artistic craft.

Travellers passing through Singapore Changi Airport between 17 September – 27 October 2024 will be able to sample The Groundbreaker at an immersive pop-up in Singapore Changi Airport T1, which offers suite of experiential activities, in partnership with Lotte Duty Free Singapore.

For the first release in this series, ‘Chapter One: The Journey Inward’, The Glenlivet has partnered with renowned artist Red Hong Yi, known as ‘The Artist Who Paints Without A Brush’.

Red Hong Yi designed the limited-edition packaging, using fire to char traditional Chinese pigment paper, leaving distinctive impressions in her signature red colour.

Her global travels are a primary influence on her work, along with social causes and women in art, and was named by Tatler Magazine in 2020 as one of Asia’s most influential voices.

Emulating her creative process, with The Groundbreaker, a portion of the whisky is selectively finished in double-charred American Oak and European Red Wine casks – a first for The Glenlivet.

The heavy char amplifies the signature sweet notes of pear, toffee and vanilla, which pairs with the red berry fruits, cinnamon spice, ginger and dried fruits from the red wine casks.

The Glenlivet Groundbreaker Collection is priced at RRSP US $100 and is available exclusively to travel retail customers, initially with Lotte Duty Free Singapore at Singapore Changi Airport, before being rolled to other select travel retail locations around the world.

Liya Zhang, VP Global Marketing at Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail, said: “We are thrilled to launch The Glenlivet Groundbreaker, the first ever collaboration series exclusively for Global Travel Retail. This exciting series brings new innovation and excitement to the ultra-premium single malt whisky category, subtly trading shoppers up into the world of prestige whiskies.

By partnering with Changi Airport and Lotte for our only pop-up store globally, we are leveraging GTR as the leading channel to build brand desirability, prestige stature and value perception while introducing new generations of consumers to the pleasures of Speyside single malts, using new and innovative taste profiles.”

As the first global travel retail launchpad for The Groundbreaker Collection, the pop-up design emulates the Groundbreaker packaging, for which Hong Yi created four separate charred and textured canvases, each depicting an aerial scene from a place which has positively influenced her, both personally and as an artist.

Once inside the pop-up, shoppers will be invited to discover more about The Glenlivet Groundbreaker Collection through a digital activity on a bespoke app accessible via in-store iPads.

On the launch of Groundbreaker in Changi Airport, Chandra Mahtani, Head of Airside Concessions for Changi Airport Group, said: “We are delighted to work with our long-term partner Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail on this Changi 1st activation.

The global launch of Groundbreaker here at Changi creates a one-of-a-kind opportunity for whisky lovers and fans of The Glenlivet to add an incredibly special piece to their collection. The collaboration with Red Hong Yi, inspired by travels around the world, also mirrors Changi’s aspiration to take our customers on unforgettable journeys.”

There is also an aromatiser and guided tastings available, and those spending over US$136 qualify for a complimentary red leather and brass Groundbreaker compass keyring; those spending over US$309 can walk away with a smart trolley bag.

Remarking on the Red Hong Yi pop-up store, Jeff Jeong Soongyu, Managing Director for Lotte Duty Free Singapore, added: “It’s truly inspiring to see The Glenlivet Groundbreaker Collection come to life in such a unique setting. This collaboration with Red Hong Yi and Pernod Ricard marks an exciting new chapter in our travel retail offerings.

The pop-up at Changi Airport brings a fresh, artistic approach that we believe will captivate whisky enthusiasts and casual travellers alike. Lotte is proud to offer something so distinct and memorable, setting a new benchmark for what can be experienced in the world of travel retail.”

