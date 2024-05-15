Pernod Ricard & Lagardère AWPL unveil new shop-in-shop at Auckland Airport

By Trbusiness Editor |

Pernod Ricard Lagardère Auckland Airport shop-in-shop

The 62sq m space features modular, interchangeable furniture.

Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail (GTR) has partnered with Lagardère AWPL to open Auckland Airport’s first wine and spirits shop-in-shop.

The 62sq m space, located in the airport’s departures area, features Pernod Ricard’s new signature modular design.

Initially launching with Jameson, the boutique features interchangeable furniture, enabling the wines & spirits group to showcase multiple brands from its portfolio. Plans are underway to transition the space to Malfy Gin and Chivas Blended Scotch Whisky within the next 12 months.

The new permanent space adheres to Pernod Ricard’s rigorous sustainability principles, with eco-friendly build materials and inks locally sourced from New Zealand.

A ‘significant milestone’ for Pernod Ricard

The  modular shop-inshop is Pernod Ricard GTR’s first within the Pacific region. The company described it as a “significant milestone” which underlines its commitment to retail excellence, alongside its pioneering spirit.

To celebrate the new retail space, Pernod Ricard GTR, Lagardère AWPL and Auckland Airport hosted an opening ceremony featuring a complimentary Irish Coffee cart, and dedicated brand consultants to conduct tastings. Travellers were also offered a location-exclusive, custom-made Jameson tote bag GWP.

Pernod Ricard Lagardère Auckland Airport shop-in-shop

Pictured left to right at the ribbon-cutting ceremony: Lucy Thomas, Auckland Airport; Fwu Wren Loh, Lagardère AWPL; Costa Kouros, Lagardère AWPL; Rebecca Holliday, Pernod Ricard GTR; Pegah O’Shea (PR GTR), Alanna Shine (PR GTR); Jo Traikos, Jo Traikos Promotions; Diana Wilson, Auckland Airport.

Pernod Ricard Pacific Travel Retail Director Becky Holliday commented: “This space truly embodies the partnership we have with Lagardère AWPL. From idea conception to installation, we have worked hand-in-hand with them and Auckland Airport to bring this modular space to life.

“Thank you to both partners for committing to the vision of full modularity, and we hope it pays off in a uniquely engaging experience for travellers. We are excited to continuously evolve the boutique, to surprise and delight our shoppers in Auckland.”

Pernod Ricard Lagardère Auckland Airport shop-in-shop

After launching with Jameson, plans are underway to transition the space to Malfy Gin and Chivas Blended Scotch Whisky within the next 12 months.

Lagardère AWPL Travel Retail Pacific Chief Executive Officer Costa Kouros noted: “Our partnership with Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail has been integral to the realisation of this modular boutique in Auckland.

“We have leveraged our collective expertise to create an immersive retail experience that showcases Pernod Ricard brands in a traveller-centric way. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with them and Auckland Airport to drive further innovation in travel retail.”

READ MORE: Pernod Ricard GTR releases travel retail exclusive Glenlivet Caskmakers whisky

READ MORE: Pernod Ricard GTR, ARI & Redbreast launch Cuatro Barriles Edition at DUB

Most popular

rss
image description image description
The Americas

IAADFS evolves; Americas summit to move to Miami

The International Association of Airport and Duty Free Stores (IAADFS) has adopted a new...

image description image description
Middle East

MEADFA Conference 2024 ‘heading to Abu Dhabi on 17-19 November’

This year’s Middle East & Africa Duty Free Association (MEADFA) Conference will take...

image description image description
International

DFWC Q1 2024 KPI Monitor indicates rise in duty free impulse purchases

Impulse purchasing within global duty free is on the rise, according to the latest Duty Free...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Fable and World Duty Free launch immersive Heathrow exhibition Europe
image description
Duty Free Dynamics adds Philipp Plein to travel retail assortment International
image description
Dubai Duty Free showcases The Dalmore Cask Curation Sherry Edition Middle East
image description
Ritter Sports announces its return to TFWA Asia Pacific with new activation Asia & Pacific
image description
Pernod Ricard GTR releases travel retail exclusive Glenlivet Caskmakers whisky International
image description
DFWC Q1 2024 KPI Monitor indicates rise in duty free impulse purchases International
image description
DFS takes ‘most extensive’ Masters of Wines & Spirits 2024 beyond Asia Asia & Pacific
image description
Groupe ADP clocks strong Q1 as it gears up for Paris Olympics surge Europe
image description
WiTR+ to host networking event during TFWA Singapore show Asia & Pacific
image description
CAI & Wuxi Airport Group JV to manage non-aeronautical business at WUX Asia & Pacific
right