Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail (GTR) has partnered with Lagardère AWPL to open Auckland Airport’s first wine and spirits shop-in-shop.

The 62sq m space, located in the airport’s departures area, features Pernod Ricard’s new signature modular design.

Initially launching with Jameson, the boutique features interchangeable furniture, enabling the wines & spirits group to showcase multiple brands from its portfolio. Plans are underway to transition the space to Malfy Gin and Chivas Blended Scotch Whisky within the next 12 months.

The new permanent space adheres to Pernod Ricard’s rigorous sustainability principles, with eco-friendly build materials and inks locally sourced from New Zealand.

A ‘significant milestone’ for Pernod Ricard

The modular shop-in–shop is Pernod Ricard GTR’s first within the Pacific region. The company described it as a “significant milestone” which underlines its commitment to retail excellence, alongside its pioneering spirit.

To celebrate the new retail space, Pernod Ricard GTR, Lagardère AWPL and Auckland Airport hosted an opening ceremony featuring a complimentary Irish Coffee cart, and dedicated brand consultants to conduct tastings. Travellers were also offered a location-exclusive, custom-made Jameson tote bag GWP.

Pernod Ricard Pacific Travel Retail Director Becky Holliday commented: “This space truly embodies the partnership we have with Lagardère AWPL. From idea conception to installation, we have worked hand-in-hand with them and Auckland Airport to bring this modular space to life.

“Thank you to both partners for committing to the vision of full modularity, and we hope it pays off in a uniquely engaging experience for travellers. We are excited to continuously evolve the boutique, to surprise and delight our shoppers in Auckland.”

Lagardère AWPL Travel Retail Pacific Chief Executive Officer Costa Kouros noted: “Our partnership with Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail has been integral to the realisation of this modular boutique in Auckland.

“We have leveraged our collective expertise to create an immersive retail experience that showcases Pernod Ricard brands in a traveller-centric way. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with them and Auckland Airport to drive further innovation in travel retail.”

