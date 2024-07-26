PMI opens new 20sq m IQOS store at Tokyo’s Narita Airport Terminal 2

Philip Morris International has unveiled its latest IQOS store at Narita International Airport in Tokyo, Japan.

The 20sq m shop, which opened on 17 July on the third floor of the main building of Terminal 2 after departures, exhibits the IQOS design language and its newest digital innovations for legal-age consumers.

In a statement, the tobacco manufacturer says the new store enhances the brand recognition of IQOS through premium signage, a signature IQOS wall and dedicated product wall.

The latest generation of IQOS gondolas offer visitors the opportunity for physical and digital interactions with products, with additional cashiers on hand to smooth the payment process.

In the IQOS discovery area, legal-age consumers can view and engage with physical skus against eye-catching visual merchandising.

The new IQOS interactive station works with RFID for 3D product visualisation, comparison, configuration and shop assistance, bringing products to life for educational and comparison purposes.

Meanwhile, the IQOS Terea Smart Core Sticks flavour advisor provides a new digital experience to help the discovery of flavours, which can be saved to assist with product purchase.

Rounding off the experience is the Discover IQOS kiosk, which PMI says “remains an important interactive and educational digital tool to learn more about IQOS and the benefits of switching to better alternatives to smoking”.

“With the opening of our new IQOS shop in Narita International Airport we continue to reinvigorate our IQOS brand presence and enhance our in-shop consumer experience for travelling legal age consumers,” commented Beste Ermaner, Vice President PMI Duty Free.

“Our Narita IQOS shop opening follows closely after launching our new IQOS Iluma i device in Japan in March this year, our latest and most innovative addition to our growing portfolio of smoke-free products. In addition to the recent opening of our new IQOS Corner in Osaka International Airport, we are strengthening our IQOS presence across Japan’s airports. We look forward to welcoming travelling legal-age nicotine users to our new IQOS Shop.”

