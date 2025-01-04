To round off The Glenlivet’s 200th anniversary celebrations, Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail (PR GTR) is showcasing the brand’s newest ultra-prestige release, The Glenlivet 40 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, with an eye-catching activation at Singapore Changi Airport.

The Changi 1st pop-up, which has been produced in partnership with Lotte Duty Free Singapore, is active from 14 December 2024 and 9 January 2025.

Visitors can take the chance to sample expressions from the Triple Cask Matured range, as well as The Glenlivet Caskmakers (another travel retail exclusive launched earlier this year).

The Glenlivet 40 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky marks The Glenlivet’s highest permanent age expression.

It has been nurtured for at least 40 years at the Speyside distillery, with the liquid finished in unique sherry casks which is said to ‘add richness to the timeless, fruity flavour’.

The casks, acquired from sherry producers in the Jerez region of Spain, are seasoned with a bespoke blend of Oloroso and Pedro Ximénez sherries, which gives rise to notes of homemade strawberry jam and raisins on the nose, followed by luscious dark cherries, cinnamon, nutmeg and a hint of sweet toasted oak.

The resulting flavour profile features rich notes of poached plums and charred orange, dark cherries, warming spice and braised red apples, culminating in a long, sweet finish.

“What a standout year it has been for The Glenlivet, rounded off in style with this ultra-prestige, sherry cask finish, slow aged Scotch,” said Liya Zhang, VP Marketing at Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail.

“The Glenlivet is the world’s second best-selling single malt and special releases like this 40 Year Old help our elevation strategy by maximising value share growth in Single Malts.

“Together with the recently launched 55 Year Old as part of the Eternal Collection, the 40 Year Old sits within Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail’s ‘showcase’ category, one which illustrates how we are achieving our brand vision by constantly innovating and driving premiumisation within the category.”

Also on display at the Changi 1st pop-up (which marks the second consecutive installation for the brand since September) is one of only 100 bottles released of the oldest expression to date from The Glenlivet: the 55 Year Old first edition of The Glenlivet Eternal Collection, which is designed in collaboration with sculptural artist, Michael Hansmeyer.

An extra engagement tool is interactive iPad questionnaire, which travellers can use to discover their ideal whisky.

After answering a few brief questions on travel, flavours and moments of consumption, they are presented with a personalised signature serve recipe and food pairing card, and matched to their chosen ‘Whisky Companion’.

They can opt to print or send their recommendation to take back home with them before moving to the pop-up bar to sample their matched expression and to learn more from the brand’s dedicated whisky professionals.

“This unique Changi 1st experience reflects the ongoing commitment by Changi Airport Group, Pernod Ricard and Lotte Duty Free to innovate and grow the Single Malts category to delight travellers by taking their shopping experience to the next level,” said Chandra Mahtani, Head of Airside Concessions for Changi Airport Group.

“Travellers can discover the nuances of this prestigious collection and have the rare chance to sample some exquisite liquid from The Glenlivet – including the travel retail exclusive Caskmakers – all in one key location in Changi Airport during this limited-time opportunity as they journey through their travel adventures.”

Jeff Jeong Soongyu, Managing Director for Lotte Duty Free Singapore, added: “It’s a pleasure to be part of a launch as outstanding as The Glenlivet 40 Year Old, especially at Lotte Duty Free Singapore, where we connect travellers from all over the world.

“This collection brings an exceptional whisky to the forefront, and we are proud to present this exclusive release to our customers.”

The Glenlivet 40 Year Old is bottled at cask strength at 46.9% ABV and priced at RRP €5,500 (S$7,111).

It is available exclusively to travel retail customers initially with Lotte Duty Free Singapore at Singapore Changi Airport, and is then being rolled to other select travel retail locations around the world.

