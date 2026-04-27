Pringles to spotlight travel retail exclusives at TFWA Asia Pacific 2026

Image Credit: Pringles

Pringles is set to spotlight a strong pipeline of travel retail exclusives and shopper engagement initiatives at the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference in Singapore this year.

The brand will present a curated selection of best-sellers alongside new product formats designed to boost visibility, trial and conversion in high-traffic global travel retail environments. The showcase will combine innovation with interactive elements, including live sampling opportunities and a suite of retail promotional tools aimed at enhancing in-store theatre.

A central focus will be the rollout of Pringles’ new creative platform, Pass the Pringles, building on its recent success across both domestic and travel retail channels. Reinforcing its positioning as a social snacking brand, the stand will feature tasting sessions hosted by the iconic Mr P mascot, with the character also available to retail partners as a mobile sampling tool to drive engagement in-store.

Innovation will take centre stage with previews of limited-edition ranges, including the Stadium Snacks collection inspired by classic American flavours, the globally themed Passport Flavours range, and a new Mystery flavours concept designed to spark curiosity and repeat purchase through discovery.

Among the key highlights is the new Traveller’s Collection Pringles Suitcase Tin, created exclusively for the travel retail channel. Designed to reflect the excitement of travel, the colourful format contains two 70g cans of Original Pringles along with a set of travel-inspired stickers for personalisation, tapping into demand for destination-linked gifting.

The brand will also showcase its existing travel retail formats, including the 165g Tin Can and two-can multipacks, alongside core lines such as Pringles Hot.

To further support retail partners, Pringles will introduce a range of gift-with-purchase items at the show, including keychains, tote bags, socks and football kits, designed to strengthen brand recall and drive incremental sales.

Brechje Houben, Kellogg’s Benelux Key Account Manager Global Travel Retail Duty Free, said: “TFWA provides an important platform for us to connect with partners and showcase how Pringles continues to bring fun, innovation and strong shopper engagement to the travel retail channel.

“By combining exciting new flavours, impactful new product formats and customisable promotional tools, our focus is on helping our retail partners to create immersive in-store experiences that drive footfall, trial and sales within the dynamic travel retail channel.”

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