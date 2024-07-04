Qatar Duty Free (QDF) has recruited former Lagardère Travel Retail Pacific Chief Executive Officer Przemyslaw Lesniak as Vice President of Retail Operations.

It is the latest in a spate of high-profile recruitments that bolster the Hamad International Airport-based travel retailer’s ranks, with Lesniak joining the likes of Garrett Coogan, Stuart Barnard, Grant Fleming and Nuno Moreira.

In his new role at QDF, Lesniak will be responsible for all retail operations, developing and implementing transformation strategies to further optimise the shopping experience at Hamad Airport while driving commercial success across the business through strategic growth initiatives while working in concert with brand partners and key stakeholders.

The experienced executive and familiar face on the travel retail circuit spent 23 years with Lagardère, driving business across Europe and Asia Pacific where he held leadership roles in Poland, France and Sydney. He departed the multi-location travel retailer earlier this year.

During his time at the helm of the Pacific division of Lagardère Travel Retail, Lesniak navigated the business through the Covid-19 pandemic while securing several key contract wins to expand in the region and signed the joint venture agreement with Australian travel retailer AWPL.

Thabet Musleh, Senior Vice President of Qatar Duty Free, commented: “Przemyslaw’s appointment is further evidence of Qatar Duty Free’s ambition and laser-focus on delivering excellence across our retail footprint.

“His addition to an already strong senior leadership team is the next step in sharpening our ability to drive innovation and closer collaboration with partners and to transform the experiences we deliver at Hamad International Airport.”

