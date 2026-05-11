Image Credit: Hyundai Duty Free

Hyundai Duty Free says it is “preparing for a quantum leap” at Incheon International Airport (ICN) following the debut of its new DF2 stores on 28 April – and the retailer is targeting annual airport-wide sales of KRW1tr/$680m. The seven-year concession, covering cosmetics/perfumes and liquor/tobacco, gives the company the largest footprint among travel retailers at the busy South Korean hub.

Hyundai DF already operates the DF5 and DF7 zones that include luxury goods, fashion, and accessories. Tied to the higher-volume categories of beauty, liquor, and tobacco, the company says it aims “to simultaneously strengthen commercial competitiveness and improve profitability” through this broad portfolio and what it calls its “overwhelming merchandising capabilities”.

A Hyundai Duty Free spokesperson said: “With the operation of the DF2 zone, we expect to generate annual airport sales exceeding KRW1 trillion. Going forward, we will solidify a stable growth structure through profitability-focused operations at both airport and downtown stores, sophisticated marketing strategies, and differentiated merchandising.”

Just two weeks into the operation of DF2 as the TFWA Singapore show kicks off, the new zone, spanning 4,571sq m, is showcasing 287 brands, including Chanel Beauty, Dior, Estée Lauder, Yves Saint Laurent, Ballantine’s, The Balvenie, Hennessy, Johnnie Walker, KT&G, and Jung Kwan Jang. Selected store units will operate 24 hours a day.

The concession runs until 30 June, 2033, with the possibility of a three-year extension through 27 April, 2036, making it approximately 10 years in total. The addition of DF2 means that Hyundai DF now operates three of the airport’s six duty-free zones and is also the only retailer at the airport to cover the full range of categories, from luxury fashion to cosmetics and liquor.

Strategic win for Hyundai

This is a strategic win for the travel retailer, particularly if it can be profitable over the lifetime of the three concessions at ICN, where international traffic in 2025 hit 73.56 million, making the hub the third-busiest in the world, according to ACI World data. As such, ICN is a core channel for Korea’s duty-free industry.

Hyundai DF has one of the strongest luxury brand portfolios at the airport – the DF5 and DF7 zones already carry names like Burberry, Chanel, Fendi, Gucci, Loewe, Longchamp, Louis Vuitton, Prada, and Saint Laurent. Now the retailer aims to maximise high-end shopping demand further with a merchandising action plan focused on global luxury beauty brands, premium whisky and wine, and ultra-premium and limited-edition products.

Image Credit: Hyundai DF

The company is also planning to feature Korean content prominently – from K-beauty, to K-food and K-culture. This reflects the recent sharp growth in sales to foreign customers and rising interest from international tourists. An example is the K-Cosmetic zone located near Gate 248, which offers around 40 trendy K-beauty brands, including Medicube, Torriden, Wellage, and Abib. Experiential programmes such as AI skin analysis and personal colour diagnosis are also planned.

In the liquor category, five popular traditional Korean liquor brands targeting foreign tourists have also entered the store, including Yurim Traditional Liquor – known for products such as Igangju and Hanju Manwol – as well as Daedongyeoju, Woorisoolbang, Chunpoong Makgeolli, and Boksoondoga.

Bringing parent expertise in

Hyundai DF is also planning joint marketing initiatives with its parent company, Hyundai Department Store. By leveraging the department store group’s content and brand assets, the duty-free retailer believes it can further enhance its own business competitiveness.

Initiatives include pop-up stores introducing duty-free shopping tips and experiences at The Hyundai Seoul, a landmark shopping destination in the city, and bringing Hyundai Department Store’s fashion, food, and IP content to the airport.

With the recent strong recovery in travel demand, Hyundai DF achieved its first annual profit last year, seven years after entering the duty-free business. The company is also expected to post a third consecutive profitable quarter in Q1 this year, driven by increasing sales to foreign tourists.

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