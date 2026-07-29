Registration opens for APTRA North Asia Forum in Hong Kong

By Naomi Chadderton |

Image Credit: APTRA
Registration opens for APTRA North Asia Forum in Hong Kong

The APTRA Forum will take place at the Hopewell Hotel in Wan Chai, Hong Kong, on 12 November.

Registration has opened for the APTRA North Asia Forum, which will take place at the Hopewell Hotel in Wan Chai, Hong Kong, on 12 November.

The event is being held in collaboration with Airport Authority Hong Kong and Hong Kong International Airport as Platinum Host Partners. King Power Hong Kong has been confirmed as Gold Partner, while m1nd-set and China Trading Desk will provide research support.

Running from 2pm to 10pm, the forum will feature an afternoon of plenary sessions followed by an evening networking reception at the hotel’s Level 58 venue.

The programme will explore opportunities and challenges across North Asia’s travel retail landscape, with sessions covering Hong Kong, mainland China, Japan and South Korea. Delegates will also receive new regional consumer insights from m1nd-set and China Trading Desk, alongside presentations from airport, retailer and category representatives.

Sunil Tuli, President of APTRA and Group Chief Executive of King Power Group (Hong Kong), said: “North Asia is one of the most complex travel retail regions in the world right now, and that’s exactly why we’re bringing the APTRA North Asia Forum to Hong Kong.

“Hong Kong International Airport has just delivered its fastest passenger recovery since 2022, and mainland Chinese travellers are moving again in huge numbers, yet Korea’s duty-free sector has fallen to levels last seen a decade ago, and Japan is navigating its own headwinds. Understanding those diverging realities, market by market, is essential if our industry is to capture the opportunity in front of it.”

He added: “We’re extremely grateful to our partners, whose support enables APTRA to offer access to this important industry gathering at a highly competitive price point, and to launch new regional consumer insights from m1nd-set and China Trading Desk.”

Alby Tsang, Director of Retail and Property Development at Hong Kong International Airport, said: “We are delighted to partner with APTRA in hosting the North Asia Forum. At Hong Kong International Airport, we are committed to innovating concepts and experiences to meet the evolving expectations of global passengers.

“The Forum provides an invaluable platform for industry leaders to discuss retail innovation, passenger engagement, and sector challenges brought by evolving market conditions.”

Delegate tickets are priced at US$150 and include access to the conference sessions and evening reception. APTRA has also secured preferential accommodation rates at the Hopewell Hotel for a limited number of attendees.

For more information, see the registration site.

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