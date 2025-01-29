Rémy Cointreau rings in Lunar New Year with new Louis XIII coffrets

Rémy Cointreau has unveiled new limited-edition coffrets for its Louis XIII Cognac, supported by travel retail activations in key airports in Asia.

To celebrate the Year of the Snake, Louis XIII Cognac has unveiled the Lunar New Year Edition in selected key airport locations.

This limited-edition coffret features an exclusive design by renowned artist Liu Lihong.

Lotus XIII has collaborated with the Palace Museum Cultural Innovation Institute since 2021 to customise traditional Chinese papercut designs for the brand’s Lunar New Year editions.

Remy noted the art of papercutting dates back thousands of years and is often used to depict beauty and express good wishes.

For 2025, a snake and winter jasmine motif has been created using the traditional Chinese stamping technique, to evoke good fortune, health and prosperity.

Throughout January and February, the Louis XIII Lunar New Year Edition is being showcased through high profile activations at DFS Macau, the Shoppes at Four Seasons and at Singapore Changi T3 Departures.

A new chapter for Rémy Cointreau GTR

“I am delighted to collaborate with some of our key travel retail partners to offer these crafted Limited Editions to our valued customers during the auspicious Lunar New Year period,” noted Fida Bou Chabke, CEO of Rémy Cointreau Global Travel Retail.

Bou Chabke continued: “Travel retail offers us a unique opportunity to connect with our clients, and offer them unique elevated live experiences and services. We have created an exciting pipeline of innovation, underpinned by sought-after limited editions and exclusive services to embody the ultimate luxury, heritage and craftsmanship of Louis XIII.”

Paying homage to Hong Kong

As part of the holiday celebration, earlier this month, on 16 January, Louis XIII Cognac introduced the Hong Kong Limited-Edition Decanter, exclusively at the Hong Kong Duty Free Store at the West Kowloon High Speed Rail Link station, in partnership with Avolta.

Designed to pay tribute to the city’s iconic Victoria Harbour, this personalised decanter features a red-sail junk boat design, brought to life through gold leaf etchings.

Only limited quantities have been released. The launch was supported by live artist demonstrations at the station’s departures store on January 17-19.

The launch of this special edition follows on from the November 2024 introduction of the Louis XIII Hong Kong Edition Victoria Harbour Coffret.

Created exclusively for Hong Kong International Airport in partnership with China Duty Free Group, this collectible limited-edition presentation was designed to capture the city’s landmark Victoria Harbour and skyline.

Only 33 Victoria Harbour Edition coffrets were released. The launch was supported by activations in Hong Kong International Airport, featuring in-store displays and live artist demonstrations of the coffret’s gold leaf etching process.

Remy said this location-specific strategy will be enhanced and extended to other key travel retail locations.

To further demonstrate its commitment to delivering elevated shopping experiences for discerning travellers, in November 2024 Louis XIII opened a new private room in Tokyo Narita Airport T1, in partnership with FaSoLa.

