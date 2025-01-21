Rémy Martin collaborates with Chinese artist Huang Yuxing on LNY editions

The House of Rémy Martin is marking the Year of the Snake with a limited edition collaboration for Rémy Martin with contemporary Chinese artist Huang Yuxing.

For the occasion, Huang has created an exclusive new zodiac inspired artwork, titled Majestic Serpentine, which features on festive collectibles of Rémy Martin XO and Rémy Martin CLUB.

For global travel retail, the Rémy Martin x Huang Yuxing gift collection is being supported by a series of eye-catching activations in key airport locations, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Tokyo, Dubai, Sydney, Auckland, Istanbul and Los Angeles, among others.

The high-profile, immersive activations – staged around the concept of embracing renewal and good fortune – are designed to lure travellers with vibrant merchandising displays that echo Huang Yuxing’s illustrations.

To further drive engagement, key airport activations will include an interactive snake-themed gamification element, inviting travellers of legal drinking age to take part in the Year of the Snake Arcade Game, with high scorers being rewarded with their name displayed prominently on the leaderboard.

Furthermore, Rémy Cointreau Global Travel Retail (GTR) has created a fun palm-reading activity to help capture the concept of new beginnings and good fortune.

At the dedicated digital podium, visitors can place their hand on a touchscreen to discover their personalised good fortune message.

Next, travellers can participate in product nosing, tasting and pairing.

Finally, the season’s gifting traditions are reflected by an XO decanter personalisation service featuring seasonal blessings and special themed GWPs including branded red Hongbao envelopes and gift bags decorated with Rémy Martin x Huang Yuxing limited-edition illustrations.

“Cognac, a symbol of quality and prestige, is a popular choice with Chinese travellers seeking luxury Lunar New Year gifts for loved ones,” said Rémy Cointreau CEO GTR Fida Bou Chabke.

“Therefore, this period is a golden opportunity for us to maximise brand awareness and relevance – and to consolidate the House of Rémy Martin as the cognac brand of choice for these key festivities.

“Importantly, with this innovative and vibrant Rémy Martin x Huang Yuxing gift collection and associated activation programme, we also see a lucrative investment opportunity to attract younger consumers, and encourage them to discover our exceptional portfolio.

“Combining heritage, craftsmanship and contemporary design, these distinctive limited editions are sure to resonate with both cognac enthusiasts and new customers.”

Huang Yuxing’s artwork is inspired by the snake – the mythical serpent associated with good fortune, authority, longevity and wisdom in the Chinese calendar – as well as the beauty of the terroir of Grande and Petite Champagne in Cognac where Rémy Martin exclusively sources its grapes (this is echoed by the artist’s signature bubbles).

The flowing river symbolises the legacy of first-class eaux-de-vie from these two regions of Cognac, which are known for their elegance and ageing potential, and are key to ensuring Rémy Martin’s quality.

The serpent’s upward motion is said to symbolise the progressive nature of the House while the kaleidoscope of colours reflect the multi-faceted aromas that characterise Rémy Martin’s cognacs, as well as the vibrant festivities of the Lunar New Year.

For Rémy Martin XO, which sits at the pinnacle of the brand’s collection, Huang Yuxing’s kaleidoscope of colours and fluid shapes feature on both the decanter and packaging.

The outer box is decorated with winding serpent motifs and slides open to reveal the full Majestic Serpentine artwork while the glass decanter is decorated with multi-hued artistic elements.

Rémy Martin CLUB features the Majestic Serpentine art on the festive gift box as a wraparound multi-coloured design.

The high-profile Lunar New Year initiative follows Rémy Martin’s landmark 300-year anniversary celebrations in 2024.

