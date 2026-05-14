Ricola targets Asia travel retail expansion with regional distribution hub

Image Credit: Ricola

Ricola is accelerating its focus on Asia Pacific travel retail, citing significant untapped potential, increasing brand momentum, and upcoming infrastructure investments designed to support long-term growth in the region.

The company believes the Asia travel retail channel represents substantial “white space”, with its presence to date only scratching the surface of the opportunity.

This outlook is underpinned by Ricola’s strong performance across multiple domestic Asian markets, where growing consumer demand is creating a solid foundation for expansion among international travellers.

Ricola’s appeal in Asia is driven by its authentic Swiss heritage and the use of natural Swiss herbs – attributes said to resonate strongly with regional consumers, helping to position the brand as both credible and desirable within the confectionery and wellbeing space.

Brand visibility has been further amplified through a targeted ambassador strategy, most recently highlighted by a high-profile collaboration with South Korean artist IU.

Looking ahead, Ricola is set to enhance its operational capabilities in the region with plans to establish a co-packing and distribution hub in Malaysia within the next six to nine months. This strategic investment aims to enable the company to serve its travel retail partners more efficiently, improving speed to market and supply chain flexibility.

Image Credit: Ricola

The new regional hub will also support the localisation of Ricola’s travel retail offering. In addition to facilitating the transfer of existing travel retail exclusives to a regional base, it will provide the agility to develop tailored propositions for Asian travellers, including limited editions aligned with key cultural moments such as Chinese New Year.

“Asia represents a highly strategic growth market for Ricola, particularly within travel retail where we see significant untapped potential,” commented Ricola Senior Account Manager DF/TR Europe Ann Nee Lim. “Our strong performance in domestic markets, combined with the deep resonance of our Swiss herbal heritage, gives us a powerful platform to further engage travelling consumers.

“By investing in regional infrastructure and developing more localised, relevant offers, we are well positioned to accelerate our presence and build meaningful partnerships across the channel.”

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