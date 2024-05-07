Ritter Sports announces its return to TFWA Asia Pacific with new activation

German chocolate specialist Ritter Sport will return to the TFWA Asia Pacific Conference & Exhibition in Singapore, which is being held May 12-16, where it will debut a new activation strategy for its TR partners.

Ritter Sport says sustainability considerations played a key role in its decision to exhibit at TFWA; its exhibition furniture has been upcycled, the floor and overall construction can be reused at other trade fairs, and recycled materials were used wherever possible.

Other travel retail exclusive lines to feature at the Singapore event include the 100g Vegan Tower, and its Tasty Vibes range, which Ritter says is another concept new to the Asia Pacific market.

The stand will also be used to introduce a new ‘Greetings from…’ campaign which offers ‘sense of place’ marketing through a destination design on featured products and a point-of-sales presentation.

The ‘Greetings from…’ activation was launched in Kuala Lumpur in March 2024. It is rolling out in Bangkok during May 2024, and is set to feature in Hong Kong in June 2024.

Incorporated in the ‘Greetings from…’ activation are its Mini Towers, available in customised outer sleeves with destination designs.

“This simple creative execution can have a big impact in creating an additional purchase incentive for the traveller,” said Jan Pasold, Managing Director, Global Travel Retail Ritter Sports, adding: “We believe this campaign is the perfect opportunity to offer customers an individualised, personalised product. As a great indulgent gift from their travels, this also targets both Self Treat and Gifting.”

The brand noted Choco Cubes’ strong performance in the channel, as it targets both sharing and ‘self-treating’.

Pasold says the fruity yogurt flavours are proving especially popular in the Asia Pacific region.

“With the addition of new flavours, Ritter Sport is looking to strengthen the Choco Cubes product line-up as we know that small bites are performing very well in travel retail,” he commented.

Pasold further underlined Ritter Sport’s strength in the Asia Pacific region.

“Travelling consumers, in particular millennials and GenZs, are on the lookout for something different, something eye-catching, products that relate to their tastes and their belief that brands can do more than just sell chocolates.

“We are confident Ritter Sport has what it takes to make a difference in the confectionery category, and we look forward to sharing our development plans for the Asia Pacific region with current and prospective partners.”

