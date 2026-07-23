Royal Salute expands Small Batch Collection across Asia travel retail

By Naomi Chadderton |

Image Credit: Pernod Ricard
Royal Salute expands Small Batch Collection across Asia travel retail

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Royal Salute has expanded the availability of its travel retail-exclusive Small Batch Collection, rolling out the prestige Scotch whisky range across Asia travel retail from July.

Previously available only through a limited number of retailers and locations, the collection comprises eight travel retail-exclusive expressions, numbered 001 to 008. Each whisky is aged between 25 and 28 years and finished in selected casks, including First Fill Rye and First Fill Pedro Ximénez Sherry casks.

The whiskies were created using stocks from the private reserve inventory of former Chivas Brothers Master Blender Sandy Hyslop, with each expression benefiting from extended maturation and individual cask finishing.

Among the range is Batch 001 – First Fill Rye Cask, a 27-year-old blend finished in first-fill American rye casks, delivering Royal Salute’s signature smooth character alongside spicier rye notes.

Also available is Batch 008 – First Fill Pedro Ximénez Cask, originally developed as a Taiwan travel retail exclusive. The expression combines Scotch malt and grain whiskies aged for at least 25 years before being finished in first-fill Pedro Ximénez sherry casks, creating a rich, dessert-style flavour profile.

Both expressions are bottled at 40% ABV and presented in Royal Salute’s signature purple and gold porcelain flagons, accompanied by matching presentation cases displaying the batch number, distillation date and Sandy Hyslop’s signature.

The wider Small Batch Collection will now be available to travellers across Asia, subject to stock availability, extending access to one of Royal Salute’s most exclusive travel retail ranges.

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