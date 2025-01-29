Royal Schiphol Group expands its share in Brisbane Airport

Royal Schiphol Group has expanded its share in Brisbane Airport Corporation Holdings (BACH) of which it has been a shareholder since 1997.

By acquiring this stake, Schiphol surpasses the threshold of 20%, guaranteeing the second board seat in the future.

Royal Schiphol Group noted the business outlook for Brisbane Airport is positive with a growing market and the 2032 Olympics and Paralympic Games taking place in Brisbane.

Brisbane Airport plans to invest more than AUS$5 billion in the coming decade, with the investment programme encompassing more than 150 projects, including: the installation of a new state-of-the art baggage system; advanced security technology; the expansion of the commercial areas; and planning a third terminal to meet future passenger growth.

In January 2025, the airport became Australia’s first airport to announce it had reached net zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

In 2024, over 17.5 million domestic passengers and 6.2 million international passengers travelled via Brisbane Airport.

In July 1997 BACH was granted a 50-year airport management lease, plus the option to renew the lease for another 49 years.

