Samsonite eyes strategic growth in Southeast Asia airport retail

Travel luggage and accessories brand Samsonite has identified expansion in Southeast Asia as a ‘strategic priority’ as it underscores its regional growth aspirations with new retail concepts at domestic and international airports.

Recently, Samsonite opened opening a refreshed Samsonite Black Label boutique at Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, which it says marks the first of many premium shopping experiences for travellers.

“Expanding Samsonite’s presence in Southeast Asia is more than a strategic priority – it is a vision rooted in our commitment to redefine the travel experience through innovation and excellence,” commented Satish Peerubandi, Vice President of Samsonite SEA.

“We are driven by the ambition to deliver not only premium products but immersive, sophisticated retail environments that resonate with today’s discerning traveller. Travel retail remains a vital channel for our brand, and we have set ambitious goals to establish more concept stores in major international and regional airports across Southeast Asia.

“This growth will include emerging markets like Manila in the Philippines and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia where travel is surging, allowing us to meet evolving demands and elevate the traveller’s journey. Our commitment reflects our belief in the vast potential of Southeast Asia as a dynamic, rapidly growing hub within our global strategy, and underscores our dedication to shaping the future of travel retail in the region.”

Exclusive collections in Jakarta

The brand says its expansion plays on innovation, sustainability and exceptional customer experiences to offer tailored shopping environments that appeal to frequent travellers and casual shoppers alike.

It offers the example of the Samsonite RED store in Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 2, which addresses the needs of style-conscious travellers.

Samsonite products are designed with advanced, lightweight materials know for their durability, says the brand, with a focus on integrating sustainable materials with intelligent features such as such as built-in weighing scales, external USB ports and the Aero-Trac II wheels for ease of manoeuvrability.

Visitors to the Samsonite Black Label boutique in Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport can view exclusive collections like Richmond II and Fanthom.

“We understand that today’s travellers seek more than mere products; they seek an experience that resonates with their journey, a brand that becomes part of their story,” added Hazlina Dayangku, Head of Marketing & Brand Strategy (SEA) for Samsonite.

“In designing our store concept for the Samsonite Black Label boutique, we’ve created an environment that reflects the luxury and sophistication of travel itself – a space that offers both inspiration and comfort, even within the often hurried pace of an airport. Our stores are meticulously crafted to showcase the artistry and innovation behind each piece, blending functionality and elegance to provide travellers with an experience that is both engaging and restorative. At Samsonite, innovation means seamlessly integrating features that enhance every step of the journey, giving travellers the confidence and ease they deserve.”

Samsonite’s retail portfolio includes Samsonite, Samsonite Black Label, and Samsonite RED stores.