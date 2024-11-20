Samsonite eyes strategic growth in Southeast Asia airport retail

By Luke Barras-hill |

Travel retail remains a ‘vital channel’, says Samsonite.

Travel luggage and accessories brand Samsonite has identified expansion in Southeast Asia as a ‘strategic priority’ as it underscores its regional growth aspirations with new retail concepts at domestic and international airports.

Recently, Samsonite opened opening a refreshed Samsonite Black Label boutique at Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, which it says marks the first of many premium shopping experiences for travellers.

“Expanding Samsonite’s presence in Southeast Asia is more than a strategic priority – it is a vision rooted in our commitment to redefine the travel experience through innovation and excellence,” commented Satish Peerubandi, Vice President of Samsonite SEA.

“We are driven by the ambition to deliver not only premium products but immersive, sophisticated retail environments that resonate with today’s discerning traveller. Travel retail remains a vital channel for our brand, and we have set ambitious goals to establish more concept stores in major international and regional airports across Southeast Asia.

“This growth will include emerging markets like Manila in the Philippines and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia where travel is surging, allowing us to meet evolving demands and elevate the traveller’s journey. Our commitment reflects our belief in the vast potential of Southeast Asia as a dynamic, rapidly growing hub within our global strategy, and underscores our dedication to shaping the future of travel retail in the region.”

Exclusive collections in Jakarta

The brand says its expansion plays on innovation, sustainability and exceptional customer experiences to offer tailored shopping environments that appeal to frequent travellers and casual shoppers alike.

It offers the example of the Samsonite RED store in Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 2, which addresses the needs of style-conscious travellers.

Samsonite products are designed with advanced, lightweight materials know for their durability, says the brand, with a focus on integrating sustainable materials with intelligent features such as such as built-in weighing scales, external USB ports and the Aero-Trac II wheels for ease of manoeuvrability.

Visitors to the Samsonite Black Label boutique in Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport can view exclusive collections like Richmond II and Fanthom.

Samsonite is introducing diverse retail concepts across major airports across Southeast Asia, including in Malaysia and the Philippines. Pictured is a Samsonite Black Label store.

“We understand that today’s travellers seek more than mere products; they seek an experience that resonates with their journey, a brand that becomes part of their story,” added Hazlina Dayangku, Head of Marketing & Brand Strategy (SEA) for Samsonite.

“In designing our store concept for the Samsonite Black Label boutique, we’ve created an environment that reflects the luxury and sophistication of travel itself – a space that offers both inspiration and comfort, even within the often hurried pace of an airport. Our stores are meticulously crafted to showcase the artistry and innovation behind each piece, blending functionality and elegance to provide travellers with an experience that is both engaging and restorative. At Samsonite, innovation means seamlessly integrating features that enhance every step of the journey, giving travellers the confidence and ease they deserve.”

Samsonite’s retail portfolio includes Samsonite, Samsonite Black Label, and Samsonite RED stores.

Middle East

DDF strengthens senior management team with key appointments

Dubai Duty Free has further strengthened its senior management team with the appointment of...

image description image description
International

Ghirardelli appoints GTR expansion lead as part of $1bn revenue push

Premium American chocolate company Ghirardelli has appointed Mohammed Aldahabi as Senior Sales...

image description image description
Europe

Nora Norway announces partnership with Nina's Little Angel Foundation

Nora Norway has announced its exclusive collaboration with Nina's Little Angel, becoming the...

Fable Whisky releases final Six Sons whisky blend into global travel retail
Heathrow revises full-year pax forecast in wake of October traffic boost
Harding+ unveils next-generation experiential retail onboard Sun Princess
Hot Diamonds promotes 'aggressive saving' approach for jewellery in GTR
Lotte Duty Free announces further ESG support and funding for SMEs
Victorinox: Debut cruise and ferry listing is springboard for busy 2025
Foreign arrivals to Europe grow 7% in Q3 as European tourism stay resilient
De Rigo Group launches new eyewear collection for Italian brand Furla
The Lost Explorer appoints Sipwell Brands as exclusive GTR distributor
Drunk Elephant unveils travel exclusive campaign with King Power in Bangkok
