Sekonda makes return to TFWA Asia Pacific following four-year hiatus

By Luke Barras-hill |

Sekonda has recently expanded its ranges with key airline partners including Vietnam Airlines, Kris Shop by Singapore Airlines and Emirates.

Time Products UK is launching new fashion and smart watch styles for Sekonda at the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference in Singapore (13-16 May).

Restoring its global travel retail business to pre-pandemic levels was the priority in 2023 and this year the attention is shifting towards Asia.

Vietnam Airlines, KrisShop by Singapore Airlines and new addition Emirates are listing recently expanded Sekonda ranges, as the company builds back in the region post-Covid.

Meanwhile on the ground, Time Products UK has struck airport partnerships with several retailers including King Power in Hong Kong, Eraman in Malaysia and Jakarta Duty Free with Aer Rianta International, as well as with Hyderabad Duty Free in India.

The following Sekonda ranges are new or expanded for 2024: Monica, Taylor, Margot, Moon Phase, Smart.

Sekonda says it is looking forward to engaging with its current regional customers, meeting new prospects and highlighting its latest range of watches to travel retail stakeholders in Singapore at its stand (Q11, level 1).

Myalee Sofield, Head of International, for Time Products UK, said: “Sekonda goes from strength to strength across our travel retail channel partners – from airlines and airports to new cruise listings.

“Sekonda has always had a great reputation in the Asia market and it is well positioned in the affordable luxury and fashion watch categories with a broad appeal for travellers all over the region.”

For more from Sekonda, watch out for the TRBusiness June/July e-zine.

READ MORE: Sekonda announces Emma Finch as latest inflight team appointment

