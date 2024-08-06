Shilla crowns six beauty brands in ‘flagship’ shop area at Incheon T2

By Luke Barras-hill |

The Shilla Duty Free (Shilla) has unveiled six big name beauty boutiques at Incheon International Airport Terminal 2.

Chanel, Dior, Estée Lauder, Lancôme, SK-II and Sulwhasoo stand out in a dedicated 316sq m zone located in the central area.

The ‘flagship’ beauty quarter boasts brand-specific concepts and exclusive product offerings designed to capture the identity of each brand, plus specialised customer services.

Inside the Estée Lauder unit, travellers will encounter the ‘Re-Nutriv High-Touch Massage and Consultation Service’ where they can experience the top-tier Re-Nutriv skincare line.

Those purchasing above a certain amount will receive a deluxe gift set of seven items, traditional Norigae charms, plus a face massage tool that offers a distinctive luxury store experience.

The Sulwhasoo boutique, the first of its kind at an airport, plays on Sulwhasoo’s heritage and the beauty of Korean aesthetics.

Exclusive products and services

The ‘Jihambo Wrapping Service’ is Sulwhasoo’s exclusive gift-wrapping service.

Beginning in September, the boutique will also launch exclusive products that can only be found at The Shilla Duty Free Sulwhasoo boutique.

Meanwhile at the Chanel boutique, passengers can experience the ‘Les Exclusifs de Chanel’ collection, which gained popularity through the ‘Chanel Fragrance Masterclass’ held in Bukchon and Seongsu-dong.

Six major beauty brand boutiques – Chanel, Dior, Estée Lauder, Lancôme, SK-II and Sulwhasoo – occupy a 316sq m area in the central zone of Incheon International Airport Terminal 2.

The store will also feature the exclusive airport release of the heritage-inspired lipstick ‘31 Le Rouge’.

The SK-II store offers skin consultation services featuring personalised assessments.  To celebrate the opening of the flagship store at Incheon Airport, a month-long promotion will provide coffee coupons for those that purchase.

As reported, The Shilla Duty Free captured the perfume, cosmetics and liquor & tobacco concessions (alongside Shinsegae Duty Free), plus the fashion, accessories and boutique business.

Since then, the South Korean travel retailer has progressively opened shops across categories including perfumes & cosmetics, liquor & tobacco, fashion and accessories.

