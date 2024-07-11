One year after acquiring the duty free shop concession at Incheon International Airport, The Shilla Duty Free is opening stores in all categories including cosmetics, perfumes, liquor, tobacco, fashion and accessories.

On 9 July, Shilla Duty Free (which is operated by Hotel Shilla) opened the liquor, tobacco and food store at the South Korea hub’s Terminal 1, followed by the exclusive launch of Lindberg sunglasses yesterday (10 July), representing a first among domestic (South Korea) duty free shops.

The newly opened liquor and tobacco store, located on the west side of Terminal 1, offers a comprehensive selection of liquor, tobacco and food products.

It features leading whiskey brands such as Ballantine’s, Royal Salute, and Johnnie Walker alongside an extensive range of wines and single malt whiskey.

Among the high-profile products available is Suntory’s duty free exclusive Kogei Collection.

Next up on Shilla’s roster of launches is the largest Chanel Summer Mega Podium in Asia, Chanel Summer Club, which will open at Terminal 2.

Running from 15 July to 20 September, the Chanel Summer Club will offer a variety of events, including those championing product exploration that are tailored to the tastes of individual shoppers. Photobooth events will also feature.

Visitors can pre-register through The Shilla Online Duty Free and Chanel’s official website.

Meanwhile, to celebrate successive new store openings and the first anniversary of its Incheon Airport location, The Shilla Duty Free is conducting various events and promotions throughout the stores.

At the new liquor, food and tobacco store in T1, these include liquor tastings, discounts of up to 40% and GWPs (gifts with purchase).

Tasting events for products from brands such as Hennessy, Glenmorangie and Ardbeg are ongoing. Consumers who make a purchase from these brands qualify for gifts such as whiskey glasses, travel bags and carriers.

Food supplement brands including Orthomol, GNC, as well as food brands like Godiva, Leonidas, and Jongga are also offering GWPs.

Furthermore, the first anniversary celebration events, running until 31 July, include a Lucky Roulette event offering prepaid cards worth up to 1 million won (approx US$728) for purchases verified at the Incheon Airport store, a Shilla bear keyring gift for purchases of $150 or more in cosmetics and perfumes or $100 combined across two or more brands and an ‘online comment’ event.

READ MORE: Coty brings Kyle Cosmetics to Changi Airport with Shilla Duty Free

READ MORE: Re-visiting the rapid retail rebound at Incheon International Airport

READ MORE: Shilla promotes skus and slashes prices as Incheon T2 liquor store goes live