Shinseage DF installs transparent OLED displays at Incheon for first time

Shinsegae Duty Free has installed wireless transparent displays using Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) technology across seven key areas at Incheon International Airport, including Terminals 1 and 2 and boarding buildings.

Shinsegae Duty Free (Shinsegae DF) has introduced LG Electronics’ 55-inch transparent OLED displays, and said this move leverages LG Display’s groundbreaking transparent OLED technology, which recently earned top honours at the CES 2024, the world’s largest home appliance and IT exhibition.

The transparent OLED displays feature self-luminous pixels which deliver high contrast ratios and vibrant colour reproduction, creating dramatic visual effects by overlaying real and video content.

Shinsegae DF noted this unique technology is being used to enhanced the retail environment, allowing multi-layered configurations with text animation and 3D modelling, providing a rich, immersive visual experience.

A Shinsegae Duty Free spokesperson stated, “By integrating transparent OLED displays with innovative content and marketing activities, we aim to offer an unparalleled visual experience and create a distinctive customer experience.

We expect this new technology to attract significant attention from both domestic and international tourists, showcasing the unique effects and content only possible with wireless transparent displays.”

It also said these installations help alleviate the readability issues associated with printed materials in airports; The new transparent OLED displays overcome these limitations by presenting various information forms, such as images, in a clear and engaging manner.

Shinsegae I&C specifically designed and manufactured the transparent OLED displays for the Incheon International Airport branch, having previously showcased them at the Nam June Paik exhibition last year.

Building on this success, Shinsegae Duty Free plans to develop and introduce unique digital content tailored to maximize the potential of these wireless transparent displays.

