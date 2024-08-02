Shinsegae DF announces latest art collaboration at its Myeong-dong store

Shinsegae Duty Free has announced a new art project featuring a collaboration between its Paul & Bani character, and gender-neutral jewellery brand Portrait Report.

This partnership will be showcased in the Jewelry Art Space, located at the Iconic Zone on the 10th floor of the Myeong-dong branch from 1-31 August.

Shinsegae Duty Free (Shinsegae) said Paul & Bani, its own intellectual property (IP) embodies a love for fashion, travel, and art, always seeking new inspirations and beauty.

Model An Jae-hyung, known for his photoshoots and appearances at prestigious fashion shows in Paris, and Milan, and for brands like Hermes, is the creative director of Portrait Report, and played a pivotal role in planning the Jewelry Art Space.

The space will feature brand videos of the Paul & Bani x Portrait Report collaboration through media facades.

The collaboration features exclusive new products and limited-edition items, which will be promoted by models from Ghost Agency.

Customers can also purchase these exclusive items at Shinsegae’s online mall.

This collaboration with Portrait Report marks the fourth such initiative by Shinsegae Duty Free, following similar projects with global fashion brand Off-White, lifestyle brand Eastern Edition, and singer-songwriter Naul.

An official from Shinsegae Duty Free stated: “We are committed to introducing various collaboration projects, ensuring that every visit to Shinsegae Duty Free offers a unique and special artistic experience through diverse brand partnerships with Paul & Bani.”

