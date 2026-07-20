Shinsegae DF expands wellness offer with Myeongdong pop-up

Image Credit: Shinsegae Duty Free

Shinsegae Duty Free has expanded its health and wellness proposition with the launch of a premium wellness pop-up at its flagship Myeongdong store, responding to growing demand from travellers for health supplements and preventative wellness products.

Located on the 11th floor in front of the retailer’s Health Supplement Select Shop, the pop-up features 22 products from four leading wellness brands: NutriOne Life, Foodology, Blackmores and Move Free.

The curated assortment spans probiotics, weight management, joint health and Omega-3 supplements, with many products selected for their compact packaging and portability to suit travellers seeking convenient wellness solutions on the go.

Among the featured products are NutriOne Life’s BB LAB 3 Billion Diet Probiotics, Foodology’s Coleology Cut PRO, Blackmores’ newly launched Omega Ultra 95 Mini and Move Free’s Advanced MSM with Glucosamine.

The expansion comes as South Korea’s health functional food market continues to grow. According to the Korea Health Industry Development Institute, the sector generated KRW22.5 trillion in sales in 2023, representing year-on-year growth of 10.3%. Research by the Korea Health Functional Food Association also identified probiotics as one of the most sought-after functional ingredients, while capsules and tablets remain the preferred delivery formats.

Shinsegae Duty Free said sales of food and health supplements at its Myeongdong store increased by approximately 130% year on year during the January-May 2026 period, underlining the category’s growing importance within duty free retail.

Alongside the new pop-up, the retailer has continued to expand its wellness portfolio across online and offline channels, adding exclusive offerings from brands including Amino Vital, De Simone, Duolac, Lacto-Fit and BNRThin. Shinsegae Duty Free is also the exclusive duty-free retailer for Ollocdam, a premium olive nutrition capsule brand.

Image Credit: Shinsegae Duty Free

The retailer is supporting the category through educational content on its Instagram channel, providing travel wellness advice, country-specific guidance on travelling with medications and supplements, and product recommendations for different travel scenarios.

“Health supplements have become one of the fastest-growing categories as more customers seek products that support both everyday wellness and travel preparation,” a Shinsegae Duty Free spokesperson said.

Image Credit: Shinsegae Duty Free

“Our goal is to evolve beyond a traditional duty-free retailer and become a premium wellness destination for global travellers. By continuously curating differentiated brands and innovative products, we will broaden customer choice and further strengthen our competitiveness in the health and wellness category.”

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