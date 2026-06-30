Shinsegae Duty Free introduces Josun Hotel Kimchi at Incheon Airport

By Trbusiness Editor |

Image Credit: Shinsegae Duty Free
Shinsegae Duty Free Josun Hotel Kimchi Incheon

Kimchi is a popular premium gift, as well as a staple for home dining.

Shinsegae Duty Free has expanded its premium K-food offering with the launch of Josun Hotel Kimchi, the signature kimchi brand from Josun Hotels & Resorts.

It is available now at the retailer’s Taste of Shinsegae food zone in Incheon International Airport Terminals 1 and 2.

Travellers can now choose from a wide selection of the brand’s best-selling products, including Napa cabbage kimchi, young radish kimchi, cucumber kimchi, white diced radish kimchi, and child-friendly cabbage and white diced radish kimchi (400g).

The wider assortment is available in both 1kg pouches and smaller 650g container formats, offering greater convenience and flexibility.

Renowned for bringing the culinary heritage of Korea’s iconic Josun Hotel to consumers, Josun Hotel Kimchi is widely recognised as one of the country’s leading premium kimchi brands.

Crafted using the signature recipes of the hotel’s chefs – and made exclusively with carefully selected Korean-grown ingredients – the brand has earned a loyal following among consumers seeking authentic, hotel-quality flavours.

Kimchi has become a popular premium gift as well as a staple for home dining, according to Shinsegae Duty Free. Through its curated K-food selection, Shinsegae Duty Free said it aims to provide international travellers with an elevated shopping experience, while showcasing the best of Korea’s food heritage.

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