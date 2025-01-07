Shinsegae Duty Free joins forces with KTO to boost tourism

Shinsegae Duty Free has signed a trilateral partnership agreement with Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO) and Shinsegae Department Store to promote K-content tourism and boost inbound travel.

This initiative follows Shinsegae Duty Free’s selection as an official member of the Visit Korea (VK) Alliance, a comprehensive Korean tourism platform managed by KTO, earlier this year.

The signing ceremony, held on 20 December at Shinsegae Duty Free headquarters, was attended by key executives and 14 other key stakeholders.

Through this partnership, the three organizations aim to position Korea as a landmark destination for shopping tourism and K-content experiences while attracting more individual foreign travelers (FITs).

To achieve this, they will launch a variety of collaborative programs by the end of next year, including Hallyu content promotion, enhanced services for international tourists, and global marketing initiatives.

A Shinsegae Duty Free spokesperson commented: “This partnership marks a new milestone in establishing Korea as a premier shopping tourism destination.

By leveraging Shinsegae Group’s diverse resources, we aim to deliver unforgettable experiences to international travellers and drive Korea’s growth as a global hub for shopping tourism.”

As part of the agreement, a special promotional campaign titled ‘The Hottest Shopping Destinations in Korea Right Now’ will run until 31 January.

The campaign will provide global tourists with curated information and shopping guides, highlighting must-visit photo spots, nearby attractions, and hidden gems to maximize their shopping and travel experiences.

KTO will leverage its VK platform and social media channels, available in eight languages, to conduct extensive promotional activities and support shopping tourism.

Additionally, KTO will share insights into the latest trends and developments in the inbound travel market.

Shinsegae Department Store, in turn, will design promotional events linked to its flagship stores, targeting Millennial and Gen Z (MZ) tourists to further popularise Hallyu culture.

Both companies will enhance convenience services for international tourists, offering exclusive discount coupons and special benefits to boost satisfaction.

The partnership also includes exclusive perks for VK members, such as a Welcome Pack and shopping vouchers based on purchase amounts.

VK members can download coupons and present their membership vouchers at Shinsegae Duty Free or Shinsegae Department Store customer centers to redeem the benefits.

The promotions will be available at Shinsegae Duty Free Myeongdong and Incheon Airport stores, as well as Shinsegae Department Store locations in Main Branch, Gangnam, and Centum City.

