Shinsegae Duty Free launches premium airport pickup & drop-off service

Image Credit: Shinsegae Duty Free

Shinsegae Duty Free will introduce a new Airport Pickup & Drop-off Service for VIP customers on 13 July, becoming the first Korean duty free retailer to offer a chauffeur-driven airport transfer programme as a membership benefit.

The service will provide private transfers between customers’ homes and either Incheon International or Gimpo International Airport. Members can book a one-way journey for either departure or arrival, with door-to-door transportation provided by a professional driver.

The service is being offered through a partnership with LANE4, a Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport-licensed mobility platform operator, that also provides premium transport services for international airlines.

According to Shinsegae Duty Free, the initiative forms part of its strategy to expand its premium membership programme beyond shopping benefits, in order to enhance the entire travel journey.

Shinsegae elevates entire travel journey

The service was developed following a survey of Shinsegae Duty Free’s VIP members, which identified airport transportation as one of the most requested membership benefits beyond shopping rewards. Respondents cited convenience, reduced travel fatigue and a more seamless airport experience as key priorities.

The Airport Pickup & Drop-off Service is available exclusively to S.VIP and VIP members, who will receive complimentary airport transfer vouchers based on their membership tier.

Eligible customers can access vouchers through the Shinsegae Duty Free website or mobile app, before proceeding to a booking platform where they can state their preferred vehicle, pickup time, flight information and terminal.

Image Credit: Shinsegae Duty Free

Customers will be assigned either a premium sedan or luxury van, depending on passenger numbers and luggage requirements. The booking platform is integrated with real-time airline data, enabling flight delays and schedule changes to be reflected automatically to support pickup arrangements.

Shinsegae Duty Free said it will monitor customer feedback post-launch, and is considering extending the service to international travellers in the future, through hotel-to-airport and airport-to-hotel transfers.

“Airport transportation is one of the most important yet often overlooked parts of the travel journey,” noted a Shinsegae Duty Free spokesperson. “With the Airport Pickup & Drop-off Service, we’re extending the value of our premium membership beyond duty free shopping to deliver a more seamless travel experience.

“We will continue listening to our customers and developing differentiated membership benefits that reflect the evolving needs of each customer segment.”

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