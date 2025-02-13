Shinsegae Duty Free Q424 sales boost marred by slump in profits

By Benedict Evans |

Shinsgae Duty Free is focusing on building up its portfolio at Incheon International Airport to ward off the impact of softening downtown revenues and significant declines in operating profit.

Shinsegae Duty Free has reported a major Q424 boost in net sales, which rose 14.7% year-on-year to KRW555bn ($382m), but saw a marked decline in operating profit, with a loss of KRW36bn  ($24.8bn0 on the quarter.

The Korean retailer attributed these polarised conditions to weak airport sales and and increased rental burden due to a sharp rise in exchange rates as well as the initiation of voluntary retirements following the closure of its duty free store in Busan.

In early January, Shinsegae initiated the closure of its Centrum City store, citing a combination of factors, including  the steep rise in the USD-KRW exchange rate undermining the price competitiveness of duty free products, resulting in fewer visitors overall, the weakening of the Japanese yen, and a decline in cruise tourism to the region.

The full year picture told much the same story, as  Shinsegae Duty Free recorded a 4.7% rise in net sales to KRW2.6tn, but an operating loss of KRW 35.9bn.

Shinsegae’s department stores performed similarly in Q424 and across the entire fiscal year.
Though total sales fell 1.1% from KRW2.3bn to KRW2.08bn in Q424 the division posted KRW7.24tn ($5bn) in sales for the full year, a 2.8% rise.
In contrast to its downtown Busan store, Shinsegae’s Central City continued revenue growth across both the hotel and terminal.
The hotel’s ADR (Average Daily Rate) was up 12% on the year and terminal passenger traffic rose 4% in the same period. Sales across both  jumped 7.3% (KRW375bn) on the year, as operating profit also jumped 6% to KRW86bn.

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Lotte Duty Free rolls out promotions & exclusive products for Lunar New Year

Korean travel retailer Lotte Duty Free is celebrating the Lunar New Year, and the Spring...

image description image description
Indian Sub Cont

Balvenie 12YO Golden Cask arrives in India travel retail at Mumbai Airport

Ospree Duty Free has launched The Balvenie 12 Year Old Golden Cask (43% ABV) in travel retail...

image description image description
Europe

Blackjack Promotions brings Chinese New Year to life at Gatwick Airport

Travel retail and brand experience specialist, Blackjack Promotions celebrated Chinese New Year...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Diageo retracts medium-term guidance; net sales slip amidst tariff concerns International
image description
Qatar Duty Free renews partnership with Commercial Bank Qatar Masters Middle East
image description
Dubai Duty Free-TerraPay deal allows shoppers to use preferred digital wallets Middle East
image description
ELC Q2 2025 performance impacted by challenges in Asia TR business International
image description
SipWell Brands to handle GTR distribution for Isle of Harris Distillery International
image description
inCruises Raises Over $256,000 through Mercy Ships fundraising campaign Sustainability
image description
QDF strengthens leadership team with six new hires as growth continues Middle East
image description
Dewar’s Lunar New Year campaign expands to over 20 major airports International
image description
Coty unveils new Gucci Alchemist’s Garden EDPs and campaign International
image description
Heathrow Airport addresses UK Chancellor's promise of third runway Europe
right