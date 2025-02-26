Shinsegae Duty Free unveils Louis Vuitton store at Incheon Airport T2

Shinsegae Duty Free has officially launched the first-ever Louis Vuitton store at Incheon International Airport Terminal 2, a collaboration which it said underscores the growing importance and potential of South Korea’s duty free market globally.

This Louis Vuitton duplex boutique is the first of its kind in a Korean airport duty free setting, promising a unique and sophisticated shopping experience for luxury travellers.

Shinsegae Duty Free first opened a luxury shopping space on the third floor of Terminal 2 and plans to expand further with a duplex store on the fourth floor within the first half of the year.

The company said it is committed to expanding its brand portfolio to align with the latest market trends and cementing Incheon Airport’s status as a premier shopping destination for international travellers.

The store’s design blends Louis Vuitton’s heritage with contemporary elements, alongside an extensive range of collections, including leather goods, accessories, shoes, fine jewellery, and fragrances.

Exclusive travel pieces and airport-only special items have also been curated for travelling consumers.

A Shinsegae Duty Free representative stated: “The opening of our Louis Vuitton store sets a new benchmark in the duty-free industry’s luxury retail landscape.

We expect this milestone to drive increased foot traffic from independent travellers and contribute significantly to the growth of the duty free sector.”

