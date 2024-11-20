 Shinsegae unveils new ‘global landmark’ Shinsegae Square takeover

Shinsegae is showcasing a variety of multi-cultural digital contents including Christmas films, K-pop videos and artworks at its ‘Shinsegae Square’ facade rebrand, which will centre around a 1292.3sq m screen and include the hosting of a New Year’s Eve countdown ceremony.

This year, Shinsegae is showcasing a short film called ‘Pursuit of Christmas Moments’, which depicts a story of Shinsegae Department Store being transformed into a Christmas castle, along with dinner parties inside, and amusement parks embellished with lights in the night sky.

“Shinsegae Department Store now presents ‘Shinsegae Square’ where visual beauty and cutting-edge technologies are met to make the most cherishable memories to those visiting Seoul,” Shinsegae said, adding: “Having been rebranded as the iconic cultural hub with its K-culture contents and media artworks, Shinsegae Square will proceed to become the ultimate ‘lifestyle destination’, nowhere to be compared in Seoul.

“Heritage meets digital technology, Shinsegae paves its way to become an iconic landmark of Seoul, alluring customers from all around the world.”

Last year, Shinsegae Department Store in Myeong-dong was visited by over 6 million customers from different countries, and the brand noted that for the past 10 years, it has has delivered hopes and excitements to onlookers at the location, wishing the best Christmas and New Year’s Eve for everyone.

