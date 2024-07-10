Shiseido TR takes NARS on a beauty ‘Voyage’ to CDF Sanya Block C

By Luke Barras-hill

The NARS Voyage outpost at CDF Sanya International Duty Free Complex, Haitang Bay Sanya Block C.

Shiseido Travel Retail has activated a 360-degree omni-channel experience for pillar brand NARS.

Building on the brand’s successful ‘ Light The Way’ campaign last year, Shiseido Travel Retail has launched ‘NARS Voyage’, which begins with the NARS Voyage WeChat Mini Program and concludes with a showcase at the impressive multi-fragrance Block C at China Duty Free’s Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex in Hainan.

The WeChat Mini Program, which launched on 10 June, features several interactive elements such as virtual try-ons with makeup effects created by the NARS artistry team that draw on products from the NARS Voyage Collection.

Visitors can peruse the products, take advantage of direct purchase options and enjoy gamification to earn ‘miles’ that can be used to upgrade the NARS Voyage Boarding Pass.

Upon redeeming the boarding pass, travellers can receive a NARS Passport allowing them to ‘check-in’ to the NARS Lounge.

Airport lounge-style experience

Here, they can explore product discovery zones, discover an on-site photobooth to share photos and receive makeover services upon purchase.

Stamps are received at each stage with three stamps unlocking exclusive samples at the end of the experience.

The first-ever NARS animation in the newly opened Block C assumes the ambience of an exclusive airport lounge to accentuate the accompanying travel retail exclusive (TREX) collection.

Modelled after an exclusive airport lounge, the NARS Voyage pop-up is clad in NARS’ recognisable red and black colourway.

Through July, the offline portion of NARS Voyage focuses on an immersive VIP experience, replete with AI facial scanning technology for personalised product encounters and weekly live makeup shows by Chinese celebrity artist Hua Tian Qi alongside NARS regional artists from China and Hong Kong.

A conveyor belt, akin to the airport baggage carousel, displays the TREX collection and bestsellers.

The NARS Voyage collection includes the bestselling Jumbo Light Reflecting Setting Powder, a refreshed Light Reflecting Ultimate Face Palette (comprised of mini-sized Light Reflecting Setting Powder, Mini Blush in Sex Appeal, and Mini Quad Eyeshadow in Osaka), the Light Reflecting Foundation Duo set in Mont Blanc, the Radiant Creamy Concealer Duo set in Vanilla and CDF-exclusive set ‘Ace Your Base’.

Shiseido Travel Retail says the omni-channel approach targets Chinese digital natives through ‘a comprehensive paid media campaign across digital channels in China, exclusive gift with purchase offers, retailer amplification, and a special Alipay e-commerce amplification campaign’.

NARS TREX 2024 Collection.

Additionally, customers using Alipay payment methods at NARS boutiques at Block C and Xin Hai Gang will receive a coupon with a minimum spend value.

A collaboration with Rosewood Sanya hotel – featuring ads promoting the campaign across LED screens and guest room televisions at the hotel – forms part of the campaign.

Hotel guests can enjoy exclusive NARS room drops in selected room types, and an exclusive NARS x Rosewood Sanya ‘NARS Cosmic Voyage’ (NARS耀美酒神) cocktail at the hotel sky bar.

