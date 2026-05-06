Shiseido TR to spotlight two new launches at TFWA Asia Pacific

By Naomi Chadderton |

Image Credit: Shiseido TR
Shiseido TR to spotlight two new launches at TFWA Asia Pacific

The new launches will be from Clé de Peau Beauté and NARS.

Shiseido Travel Retail is set to showcase two major beauty innovations at the upcoming TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference, with new launches from Clé de Peau Beauté and NARS highlighting the company’s continued focus on science-led skincare and high-performance complexion products in travel retail.

Leading the skincare innovation is Clé de Peau Beauté’s new Restorative Cream Supreme, an intensive restorative cream inspired by regenerative science and designed to support the skin’s natural recovery process while enhancing resilience to visible signs of ageing.

Backed by more than two decades of research, the formula reflects the brand’s approach to skin longevity. Powered by Future-Sculpt Technology II and Golden Botanical Concentrate, the cream works to slow fibroblasts while removing aged fibroblasts, helping to restore a healthier skin environment and a more youthful appearance.

The formula is enriched with Ruby Peptide, designed to strengthen the skin’s recovery power by supporting capillary health, activating both the epidermis and dermis, and improving nutrient delivery to help skin recover with greater resilience over time.

According to the brand, the cream delivers both immediate and progressive results. A 24-hour moisturising effect helps reinforce the skin barrier and support recovery, while ingredients including Glutamic Acid help reduce inflammation and support damaged barrier function, including following aesthetic treatments. After four weeks, skin appears smoother and more even-toned, with visibly reduced fine lines. After eight weeks, firmness increases by 42%, while the appearance of wrinkles and nasolabial folds is reduced by 25%.

Encased in a sculptural refillable design finished in the brand’s signature “Ultimate Science Platinum” colourway, the product combines advanced skincare science with sensorial luxury.

Restorative Cream Supreme will launch in a 50g format across travel retail from August 2026, debuting first in Asia Pacific, followed by Hainan in September and Travel Retail West in October.

Alongside the Clé de Peau Beauté launch, NARS will introduce its new Natural Matte Longwear Foundation, a pore-perfecting natural matte foundation developed to deliver long-lasting performance while maintaining a skin-like finish.

The serum-like formula provides 24-hour shine control with weightless wear, while buildable medium-to-full coverage creates a soft-focus effect that helps blur imperfections, pores and skin texture without masking the skin.

Powered by the brand’s NARS Pore Refining Trio™️, the formula combines niacinamide to refine texture, dipeptide to smooth pores and instant filter powders to veil imperfections. According to the brand, pores appear visibly refined within two weeks of use.

The foundation also features Weightless Blur Technology, which combines oil-absorbing microspheres with an advanced flexible film to ensure breathable, non-cakey wear that resists heat and humidity.

Designed for normal, combination and oily skin types, the formula is particularly suited to hot and humid climates, helping maintain a smooth and controlled complexion throughout the day.

NARS Natural Matte Longwear Foundation will launch in a 30ml format across travel retail from April 2026, with rollout in travel retail Oceania to follow in May 2026.

READ MORE: Shiseido Travel Retail debuts at CICPE with ‘Beauty Terminal’ concept

READ MORE: Shiseido Travel Retail debuts at CICPE with ‘Beauty Terminal’ concept

READ MORE: Shiseido Travel Retail unveils new Beauty Terminal experience in Hainan

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