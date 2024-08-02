Shiseido Travel Retail initiates global rollout of Narciso Rodriguez fragrance

By Benedict Evans |

The global rollout will be centred around the Americas and Asia.

Shiseido Travel Retail (Shiseido) is strengthening its prestige fragrance portfolio with the global launch of the Narciso Rodriguez Musc fragrances, which constitute the women’s Musc Nude EDP and men’s vetiver Musc EDP.

The global rollout follows a successful debut in European travel retail, and Shiseido noted the twin debut leverages key fragrance trends: namely a focus on complementing and celebrates the wearer’s own skin; and promoting the elements, nature, and wellbeing.

Vincent Baland, Vice President, Travel Retail West, Shiseido Travel Retail, commented: “The launch of for her Musc Nude and for him vetiver Musc celebrates and adds to the story of narciso rodriguez – advocating individuality and authenticity.

The new fragrances have swiftly become top sellers in Travel Retail West and we are positive about our Asia expansion plans.”

The campaign ran in other European and Middle Eastern locations, including London, Abu Dhabi and Warsaw, and is set to expand to 14 cities across five countries in the Americas, including Chile, Mexico and in the US.

The launch is then set to expand to the Asia region.

The launch in European travel retail was anchored by five prominent ‘Espace Invité Extime’ animations at Paris Charles de Gaulle and Orly Airports.

Narciso rodriguez was selected as one of 12 fragrance brands to activate in these spaces in 2024.

The brand said it engaged travellers through personalised fragrance consultations, tailored multi-sensory experiences and engraving services, to enhance brand awareness, equity and sales.

The bespoke consultation for the fragrances includes an interactive emotion card game which links the chosen perfume to the customer’s current mood.

Travellers can also engrave their bottle as a memento, and each purchase is accompanied by a gift, either a 10ml bottle of the fragrance or a blue pouch.

“As we learn and grow with our travellers, we are very mindful that they are looking for highly personalized and multi-sensory experiences. We extend our gratitude to our key travel retail partners for their ongoing collaboration in bringing out the best in narciso rodriguez,” added Baland.

