Shiseido Travel Retail launches first activation at CDFG’s Sanya complex

By Benedict Evans |

Shiseido

At the launch event, Yi Fei revealed her personal travel skincare routine and favoriute Shiseido beauty product.

Shiseido Travel Retail has launched its new intensive wrinklespot treatment with an activation at the Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex from China Duty Free Group (CDFG), featuring a special appearance from Shiseido Global Brand Ambassador, Liu Yi Fei.

As part of the launch, Shiseido Travel Retail (Shiseido) has curated an  ingredient-led beauty experience with a research laboratory-style Augmented Reality (AR) game.

The launch event, which occurred on May 5, was attended by Liu Yi Fei, a Chinese-American celebrity and Shiseido’s global brand ambassador.

The interactive game simulates a laboratory environment, allowing travelers to ‘conduct research’ and try their hands at creating the product in question.

Following the game, an educational video emphasizing the benefits of retinol will be shared with participants.

They will then receive a ‘research summary’ along with a redemption code for a sample from the vending machine as part of the experiential marketing effort.

Additional highlights include a photo-op entrance, a product display featuring travel exclusive products, and a consultation area.

Science, Art and Technology

Siv Chao, Vice President Marketing, Shiseido Travel Retail commented: “This engaging month-long activation reinforces our strategic partnership with China Duty Free Group while offering travelers an exclusive Japanese beauty experience with SHISEIDO that marries science, art, and technology.

Our investment in China Duty Free Group’s Block C complex provides the perfect retail opportunity to strengthen Shiseido Travel Retail’s vision to create a culture of beauty and unique value for our travelers.”

China Duty Free Group x Shiseido

Yi Wei was joined onstage by key representatives from China Duty Free Group and Shiseido.

At the launch event, Yi Fei revealed her personal travel skincare routine and favoriute Shiseido beauty product while traveling, whilst also discussing the reasons behind her ongoing collaboration with the brand. A fan and guest also got to interact with Liu on stage through a series of game challenges.

Third-gen skincare

This latest iteration of Shiseido’s hero franchise is specifically designed to reduce wrinkles and tear troughs in Asian skin.

It includes pure retinol, which Shiseido noted penetrates multiple skin layers to promote fluffy collagen and rigid collagen production and a new ingredient, Tranexamic Acid, helps to promote accumulated melanin release and skin regeneration.

Shiseido

The new third-generation intensive wrinkleSpot treatment utilises”micro-liposome” encapsulation technology tailored for Asian skin, allowing pure Vitamin A to reach the dermis, and reducing irritation to the skin.

Dorothy Liu, Vice President of Perfume and Cosmetics category, Product Merchant Department at China Duty Free Group, added: “The current travel retail climate is defined by the desire for unique experiences, ranging from exclusive products to celebrity and KOL meet-and-greets.

We are delighted to bring the best of Japanese beauty innovation to our travelers in partnership with Shiseido Travel Retail.”

READ MORE: Shiseido creates Japanese beauty showcase at Kansai International

READ MORE: Shiseido launches LIFT Ventures early-stage beauty investment fund

READ MORE: YSL Beauty & CDFG rock Hainan with immersive Beauty Light Club Experience

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

OUT NOW: March/April Leading Americas Operators

The TRBusiness March/April 2024 edition boasting the inimitable leading Americas Operators...

image description image description
The Americas

IAADFS evolves; Americas summit to move to Miami

The International Association of Airport and Duty Free Stores (IAADFS) has adopted a new...

image description image description
International

DFWC Q1 2024 KPI Monitor indicates rise in duty free impulse purchases

Impulse purchasing within global duty free is on the rise, according to the latest Duty Free...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
DFS takes ‘most extensive’ Masters of Wines & Spirits 2024 beyond Asia Asia & Pacific
image description
L’Oréal Paris and King Power launch jumbos themed pop-up at Srivaree Asia & Pacific
image description
Whyte & Mackay puts the focus on Fettercairn at TFWA Asia Pacific show International
image description
Lotte Duty Free signs MOU with Lee Dong Joy on pre-paid travel cards Asia & Pacific
image description
Valrhona, Weiss & Villars return to Singapore with Gourmets & Co concept Asia & Pacific
image description
WiTR+ to host networking event during TFWA Singapore show Asia & Pacific
image description
The Dalmore unveils new Luminary 2024 Edition for GTR channel International
image description
CAI & Wuxi Airport Group JV to manage non-aeronautical business at WUX Asia & Pacific
image description
Beam Suntory rebrands to Suntory Global Spirits in quest to drive value International
image description
ASUTIL Conference 2024: Agenda, speakers & networking announced The Americas
right