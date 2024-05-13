Shiseido Travel Retail launches first activation at CDFG’s Sanya complex

Shiseido Travel Retail has launched its new intensive wrinklespot treatment with an activation at the Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex from China Duty Free Group (CDFG), featuring a special appearance from Shiseido Global Brand Ambassador, Liu Yi Fei.

As part of the launch, Shiseido Travel Retail (Shiseido) has curated an ingredient-led beauty experience with a research laboratory-style Augmented Reality (AR) game.

The launch event, which occurred on May 5, was attended by Liu Yi Fei, a Chinese-American celebrity and Shiseido’s global brand ambassador.

The interactive game simulates a laboratory environment, allowing travelers to ‘conduct research’ and try their hands at creating the product in question.

Following the game, an educational video emphasizing the benefits of retinol will be shared with participants.

They will then receive a ‘research summary’ along with a redemption code for a sample from the vending machine as part of the experiential marketing effort.

Additional highlights include a photo-op entrance, a product display featuring travel exclusive products, and a consultation area.

Science, Art and Technology

Siv Chao, Vice President Marketing, Shiseido Travel Retail commented: “This engaging month-long activation reinforces our strategic partnership with China Duty Free Group while offering travelers an exclusive Japanese beauty experience with SHISEIDO that marries science, art, and technology.

Our investment in China Duty Free Group’s Block C complex provides the perfect retail opportunity to strengthen Shiseido Travel Retail’s vision to create a culture of beauty and unique value for our travelers.”

At the launch event, Yi Fei revealed her personal travel skincare routine and favoriute Shiseido beauty product while traveling, whilst also discussing the reasons behind her ongoing collaboration with the brand. A fan and guest also got to interact with Liu on stage through a series of game challenges.

Third-gen skincare

This latest iteration of Shiseido’s hero franchise is specifically designed to reduce wrinkles and tear troughs in Asian skin.

It includes pure retinol, which Shiseido noted penetrates multiple skin layers to promote fluffy collagen and rigid collagen production and a new ingredient, Tranexamic Acid, helps to promote accumulated melanin release and skin regeneration.

Dorothy Liu, Vice President of Perfume and Cosmetics category, Product Merchant Department at China Duty Free Group, added: “The current travel retail climate is defined by the desire for unique experiences, ranging from exclusive products to celebrity and KOL meet-and-greets.

We are delighted to bring the best of Japanese beauty innovation to our travelers in partnership with Shiseido Travel Retail.”

