Singapore PM sets timeline for Changi T5 build

Speaking at the 40th anniversary celebration of the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong announced plans for updated capacity, innovation and job creation at Singapore Changi Airport.

“We will break ground for the construction of T5 in the first half of next year,” said Wong, noting: “T5 will add capacity for another 50 million passengers each year, on top of Changi’s current capacity of 90 million. So it will support more connectivity, transform the passenger experience, and create more jobs.”

Wong highlighted how the Singapore government was working closely with several international partners to ‘liberalise’ the nation’s airspace, allowing for an expanded aviation network which he hoped would serve over 200 destinations by 2035.

Innovative, sustainable and international

Wong’s speech at the CAAS event centred on what he saw as the three pillars of growth for Singapore’s aviation ecosystem: innovation, sustainability; and international contribution.

“We need to step up innovation, and that means harnessing technology well, and continually looking for new ways to create value. For example, CAAS has worked with the air navigation service providers from several countries to allow their airlines to plan routes freely within a defined airspace, without having to stick to predefined highways in the skies. So this reduces flight time and fuel consumption, and it is good for passengers, airlines, and also the environment,” he said.

Wong also highlighted the use of autonomous baggage-handling vehicles at Changi and other airports in the country, a move intended to overcome manpower shortages and shorten aircraft turnaround time.

Speaking at the dinner on 6 September 2024, Wong also broke news of an MoU signed between CAAS and International Aviation Lab.

“Earlier today, CAAS signed an MoU to establish the International Aviation Lab; this is in partnership with the International Centre for Aviation Innovation, SUTD – one of our universities, Airbus, Boeing, CAG, SATS, SIA, and the International Airlines Group. The Lab will work on more efficient ways to handle aircraft, passengers, and baggage.”

“It is a good example of how Singapore can convene partners and stakeholders and serve as a pathfinder for the global aviation industry,” added Wong.

Wong also had the following to say on Changi’s role, indeed the nation’s role, in driving sustainable aviation forwards: “Singapore is doing our part to get to net zero. And as a major international hub, we must contribute meaningfully to international climate action. CAAS has adopted the Sustainable Air Hub Blueprint. This sets out clear and pragmatic strategies to decarbonise the sector, while keeping our air hub competitive.”

Finally, he touched upon the necessity of strengthening Singapore’s contribution to international aviation.

“Singapore has seen how aviation can bring progress to countries, in addition to serving as a vital mode of transportation. We are a beneficiary of the international aviation framework.

“To date, the Singapore Aviation Academy under CAAS has trained more than 160,000 aviation professionals from over 200 countries. The Academy is undergoing a major refresh to boost its training capacity. We are doing this because we want to pay it forward. In our early days, Singapore benefitted from such training from other developed countries. Now, it is our turn to do our part for international aviation.”

Changi growth

The T5 expansion plans come following a solid growth year for the airport, which handled 16.5 million passenger movements from April to June 2024, an increase of 13.4% compared to a year ago.

As of 1 July, 94 airlines operate over 6,900 weekly scheduled flights at Changi Airport, connecting Singapore to 158 cities in 50 countries and territories worldwide.

The construction of T5 at Singapore’s primary hub will be a welcome addition to the hub’s infrastructure, as it aims to build on a recent expansion of its retail offering, both within the airport and through Jewel Changi Airport.

