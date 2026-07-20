Skull X Ltd enters Australian travel retail with Perth launch

Image Credit: Skull X Ltd

Skull X Ltd has expanded into the Australian market with the launch of its premium spirits portfolio at Perth Duty Free, marking the latest step in the company’s Asia-Pacific growth strategy.

The launch, in partnership with APAC distribution partner Terrapolis Global, introduces four premium brands to the retailer: Skull X Platinum Vodka, Tullibardine Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Aman Tequila and Masons Yorkshire Gin. The debut at Perth Duty Free forms the first phase of a wider Australian rollout, with domestic distribution planned across premium retailers, independent bottle shops, hotels, bars and restaurants.

Australia has been identified as a strategic market due to its mature premium spirits sector and role as a gateway to the wider Asia-Pacific region. The company said combining travel retail with domestic distribution will provide a platform for long-term growth.

The portfolio spans four key spirits categories, with Skull X Platinum Vodka positioned as a contemporary luxury offering, Tullibardine bringing Highland single malt Scotch whisky credentials, Aman targeting the growing premium tequila segment, and Masons Yorkshire Gin completing the range with an award-winning British craft proposition.

According to the company, the multi-category strategy is designed to help retailers drive premiumisation and increase basket spend by offering consumers authentic brands across vodka, whisky, tequila and gin.

“Following the strong reception our brands have received in India, Malaysia and Indonesia, Australia was the natural next step in our regional growth strategy,” said Anaika Chopra, Global Brand Director at Skull X Ltd.

Image Credit: Skull X Ltd

“It is one of the most sophisticated premium spirits markets in the Asia-Pacific region and an important platform for long-term brand building. Launching at Perth Duty Free enables us to introduce our portfolio to international travellers while simultaneously laying the foundation for our domestic expansion.”

Mohit Changani, Director of Terrapolis Global, added: “Australia presents an exceptional opportunity because of its mature premium spirits market, sophisticated consumers and strong travel retail ecosystem. Beginning with Perth Duty Free provides immediate visibility among international travellers, while our upcoming domestic rollout will further strengthen brand presence across retail and hospitality.”

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