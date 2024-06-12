Lotte Duty Free has launched a pop-up shop for popular comic-strip character Snoopy.

The Beagle dog made famous by the US cartoon series ‘Peanuts’ from author Charles M. Schulz will greet visitors to the travel retailer’s downtown Myeongdong department store via the ‘Snoopy Market’ pop-up, which runs until 14 August.

More than 500 different characters, including limited editions, nestle among the merchandise assortment in addition to Snoopy ice cream, drinks and snacks.

Planned in collaboration with Bo Friends, the pop-up is the first in Seoul’s renowned Myeongdong shopping district to welcome the global cartoon character.

Guests can avail of photo zones and rest areas instore or peruse from goods such as the colourful characters and 32 special items covering Snoopy dolls, key chains and portable fans.

To mark the launch of the pop-up, Lotte Duty Free is hosting a lucky draw for visitors while offering special rewards to customers at Lotte Duty Free’s main store and online.

GWP and discounts

A free Snoopy gift can be collected alongside purchases and a 30% discount on Bo Friends tumblers and cups is available for those that spend KRW19,900/$14.50 on cookies.

“We have prepared a Snoopy pop-up store that is loved by all ages to provide precious memories to domestic and foreign customers,” said Nam Gung-pyo, the head of Lotte Duty Free’s new growth business division. “We plan to enhance the customer experience by developing various collaborations with famous characters and brands at Lotte Duty Free Myeongdong.”

As reported earlier this year, Lotte Duty Free facelifted its LDF House downtown shopping store in Seoul to ‘Now in Myeongdong’ at the same time as introducing new brands.

The Belly Gom pop-up store that opened in unison and ran until 31 May has been popular among Generation MZ (millennials and Generation Z), reports Lotte Duty Free, attracting in excess of 1,000 people per day.