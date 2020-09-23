Squealing Pig Rosé Gin lands on iShopChangi in Asia ‘first’ with Lotte DF

By Luke Barras-hill |

Squealing Pig Rosé Gin is available on iShopChangi and at Lotte Duty Free’s T1 and T3 departure stores.

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) has introduced Squealing Pig Rosé Gin (1 litre) in Singapore for travellers and non-travellers.

The liquid, which launched in Australia, will spotlight on iShopChangi.com until 31 October in a first-in-Asia launch in partnership with Lotte Duty Free.

Available at a RRP of S$70 (US$51), the gin can also be purchased at Lotte Duty Free departure stores at Terminal’s 1 and 3.

To garner attention for the spirit, it will feature on the iShopathon livestream ‘Wines & Spirits Live’ on 24 September.

PRIZES AND DISCOUNTS

Shoppers will be presented with a brand new cocktail recipe developed specifically for the launch and offered special promotion codes of up to 50% off site-wide, plus the chance to win more than S$1,000 in prizes.

The gin is infused with 10 botanicals and a dash of Squealing Pig’s Pinor Noir Rosé.

“Squealing Pig is a fun and irreverent brand that we know will resonate strongly in the Singapore market,” said Simon Carter, General Manager, Global Travel Retail, TWE.

The rosé gin will feature as part of the iShopathon Wines & Spirits livestream.

“Today, consumers are more willing than ever to try new products, and this unique proposition combines Australia’s most popular rosé wine with quality gin, two key categories showing solid growth in the travel retail channel, providing new opportunities to reach consumers and unlock category growth.”

Squealing Pig Rosé Gin is targeted particularly at adventurous millennials, who according to TWE drawing on research from ClickInsights are more likely to shop online every week (34%) than Generation Z consumers (16%).

“We’re thrilled to have yet another first-in-Asia Changi First collaboration launch on iShopChangi with our partners Lotte Duty Free and Treasure Wine Estates,” commented Nicole Foo, General Manager, Online Retail, Changi Airport Group.

“The addition of Squealing Pig strengthens our range of offerings and provides our shoppers with more choices on varied and interesting spirits.

“We believe that Squealing Pig will do very well in our domestic market especially now that non-travellers are also able to get access to tax and duty-absorbed wines and spirits through our e-store, and our iShopathon Live session will be a great and entertaining way to introduce the brand.”

 

