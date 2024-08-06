Stansted Airport rolls out retail deals and promotions as travellers jet off

London Stansted Airport has activated a spate of special offers and discounts for travelling shoppers this summer.

Customers can enjoy £10/$12.7 off purchases of £100/$127 or more at World Duty Free; a 10% discount on spends of £15 or more at WHSmith; a £5 saving on purchases over £30 at Hamleys; a gift with purchase from Rituals on transactions of £45 or more; a free gift from Lego on purchases over £50.

Accompanying are several offers at dining establishments of the likes of Leon, Sunny Side Café and Comptoir Libanais.

The promotional activity, available exclusively at London Stansted, runs until 13 September.

Travellers are being encouraged to take advantage of World Duty Free’s Reserve & Collect service, available from 24 hours up to 30 days prior to departure.

The service offers a broader assortment of products, including online-only brands.

Collect on Return option

Meanwhile, the airport is pushing its Collect on Return service that allows travellers to purchase and leave their goods at the airport for collection on return. This service is offered in all stores.

Greta Leoni, Retail Marketing Lead at London Stansted Airport, said: “We are really pleased to have secured these exclusive summer savings and deals for those travelling through London Stansted this summer, especially families looking to make the most of their holiday budgets.

“We know that value as well as an enjoyable airport experience is all-important, which is why we’ve curated this range of offers and services to enhance the travel experience. From duty free shopping deals to family friendly dining options and our hassle-free Collect on Return service, we’re committed to making every journey smoother and more enjoyable. We hope these special offers make our passengers’ trips even more memorable this summer.”