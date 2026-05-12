Image Credit: Storck Travel Retail

Storck Travel Retail is spotlighting its leading global brands – merci, Toffifee, Werther’s Original and Knoppers – at this week’s TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition, as it seeks to strengthen partnerships and support category growth in the region (FNA stand, Q15 Basement 2).

Storck Travel Retail Marketing Director Rebecca Robert noted that Asia Pacific continues to represent a key growth opportunity for the company, with the region’s strong culture of gifting, family-focused travel and increasing passenger volumes creating favourable conditions for confectionery sales.

The company is responding with a targeted strategy built around travel retail exclusives, value-driven multi-packs and high-visibility airport activations.

“Asia Pacific remains one of the most exciting regions for travel retail, particularly for gifting-focused confectionery,” Robert explained. “Our portfolio is well positioned to meet the needs of travellers looking for meaningful, premium gifts at accessible price points.

“With brands such as merci, Toffifee and Werther’s Original, we are well placed to support our retail partners in driving both conversion and incremental category growth.”

Gifting continues to play a central role in Storck’s travel retail strategy, with brands such as merci — widely recognised for its ‘thank you’ messaging — said to resonate strongly with travellers seeking thoughtful, easy-to-carry gifts.

Image Credit: Storck Travel Retail

Toffifee offers shareable formats suited to family travel occasions, while Werther’s Original delivers heritage appeal alongside ongoing product innovation designed to attract new and younger consumers.

Storck is also leveraging Knoppers to capture impulse and on-the-go purchases, particularly among younger travellers and regional passengers seeking convenient snack options.

The company’s focus on travel retail-exclusive packs and value formats is designed to support both premium gifting and entry-level price points – an important consideration for Asia Pacific’s diverse traveller base. These tailored offerings are complemented by targeted airport activations and enhanced visibility initiatives across key regional hubs.

“TFWA Asia Pacific provides an important platform for strengthening relationships and identifying new opportunities,” Robert concluded. “With strong global brands, travel retail exclusives and a clear focus on gifting, Storck Travel Retail is well positioned to capture the continued recovery and long-term growth of Asia Pacific travel retail.”

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