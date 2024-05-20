Storck Travel Retail hires Joanne Chew to boost its travel retail team

By Benedict Evans |

Chew joins Storck having previously worked at Valronha Chocolate, Leonidas S.A, Unilever International and PepsiCo.

Storck Travel Retail is boosting its travel retail team in Asia Pacific with the appointment of Joanne Chew as International Account Manager. Chew will be responsible for supporting in the delivery of the company’s growth plans.

Chew brings with her over 15 years in travel retail, having worked for a range of FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) brands.

Chew joins Storck having previously worked at Valronha Chocolate, Leonidas S.A, Unilever International and PepsiCo.

Storck Travel Retail, Managing Director, Andy Mutton, Managing Director for Storck Travel Retail, said of its latest appointment: “Joanne brings a wealth of experience in Travel Retail and confectionery to her new role.

She has a strong track record of working collaboratively with business partners to develop and execute growth plans and we look forward to seeing how her customerfocused working style will support our ambitious growth plans in Asia.

Storck Travel Retail also noted it will be attending the upcoming the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference from 12-16 May, where Joanne and other members of the team will be present. 

READ MORE: Bacardi Global Travel Retail appoints Darragh Ryan as Marketing Director

READ MORE: Arnaud Lagardère steps down from exec roles due to indictment

READ MORE: Lindt appoints Nicolas Sobredo as Head of GTR North & Central America

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Middle East

MEADFA Conference 2024 ‘heading to Abu Dhabi on 17-19 November’

This year’s Middle East & Africa Duty Free Association (MEADFA) Conference will take...

image description image description
International

DFWC Q1 2024 KPI Monitor indicates rise in duty free impulse purchases

Impulse purchasing within global duty free is on the rise, according to the latest Duty Free...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Avolta details “bold and ambitious” goals to grow its APAC business

With a number of key developments coming to fruition, including its operations at Wuhan Tianhe...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Nestlé Travel Retail International targets growth in Asia Pacific region at TFWA Asia & Pacific
image description
Shiseido Travel Retail launches first activation at CDFG's Sanya complex Asia & Pacific
image description
Suntory partners with Heinemann in Frankfurt to launch its latest Roku Gin Europe
image description
Ospree Duty Free strikes JV with King Power Intl Singapore in expansion push Asia & Pacific
image description
Henkell Freixenet to spotlight global travel retail exclusives at TFWA AP Asia & Pacific
image description
On Location: Lancaster Monaco is returning to its skincare roots Europe
image description
Hanse Distribution to showcase expanded brand portfolio in Singapore Asia & Pacific
image description
TRBusiness Summit Shorts: Maker’s Mark on pursuit of ‘liquid innovation’ The Americas
image description
Pernod Ricard GTR releases travel retail exclusive Glenlivet Caskmakers whisky International
image description
L'Occitane and Heinemann showcase Sol de Janeiro Delícia Drench in Sydney Asia & Pacific
right