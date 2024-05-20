Storck Travel Retail hires Joanne Chew to boost its travel retail team

Storck Travel Retail is boosting its travel retail team in Asia Pacific with the appointment of Joanne Chew as International Account Manager. Chew will be responsible for supporting in the delivery of the company’s growth plans.

Chew brings with her over 15 years in travel retail, having worked for a range of FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) brands.

Chew joins Storck having previously worked at Valronha Chocolate, Leonidas S.A, Unilever International and PepsiCo.

Storck Travel Retail, Managing Director, Andy Mutton, Managing Director for Storck Travel Retail, said of its latest appointment: “Joanne brings a wealth of experience in Travel Retail and confectionery to her new role.

She has a strong track record of working collaboratively with business partners to develop and execute growth plans and we look forward to seeing how her customer–focused working style will support our ambitious growth plans in Asia.”

Storck Travel Retail also noted it will be attending the upcoming the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference from 12-16 May, where Joanne and other members of the team will be present.

