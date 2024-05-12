Suntory Global Spirits marks new era with stellar Singapore showcase

Following its recent rebrand to Suntory Global Spirits (formerly Beam Suntory), the premium spirits giant is embracing the start of a new era at the 2024 TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference in Singapore this week (12-16 May).

The company is exhibiting at Stand 2-M10 Basement 2 and is looking forward to connecting with customers and colleagues over the days ahead.

“We are delighted to once again be exhibiting at the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition,” noted Suntory Global Spirits Global Travel Retail Managing Director Ashish Gandham.

“This is a super exciting time for the company, and we can’t wait to explore new opportunities with all of our valued business partners.”

He continued: “APAC is a region of vital importance to the group, and as traveller numbers continue to improve post-Covid, the long-term outlook remains very positive.

“APAC travel retail represents a superlative shop-window, and we look forward to presenting the latest new product developments within our brand portfolio as we pursue our ambition to become the World’s Most Admired Premium Spirits Company.”

Bowmore and the House of Suntory will be among the brand platforms showcased in Singapore, ahead of a busy pipeline of new product development and activation concepts.

Visitors to the stand can discover the House of Suntory’s new and inaugural global travel retail exclusive Yamazaki and Hakushu Kogei Collection (2024 Japanese Kimono Edition), which made its worldwide debut in April at the House of Suntory’s first ever travel retail shop-in-shop boutique located at Singapore Changi Terminal 3.

An exclusive cocktail reception on Monday 13 May, incorporating a Yamazaki & Hakushu Kogei Masterclass Tasting (stay close to TRBusiness.com for coverage), will give guests a coveted chance to experience for themselves these two exceptional single malts – a fusion of peated malt and Spanish oak.

Innovations in the American whiskey category will also be highlighted at the show, led by the super-premium Maker’s Mark brand, alongside small batch bourbon brands including Basil Hayden and Knob Creek.

Plus, in line with its Growing for Good sustainability values, Suntory Global Spirits will also be highlighting the progress achieved by its Proof Positive roadmap, which is designed to protect vital natural resources for future generations.

This year, company is celebrating 10 years of ‘sustained, profitable growth’ since Suntory Holdings acquired Beam Inc. in 2014, and states that the global travel retail channel will ‘continue to play a key role’ over the next decade.

