Suntory kicks off GTR exclusive whisky release with Dubai Duty Free

The House of Suntory has partnered with Dubai Duty Free to promote the launch of its global travel retail exclusive Yamazaki and Hakushu Kogei Collection (2024 Japanese Kimono Edition).

The House of Suntory (Suntory) installation is located in Dubai International Terminal 1 Departures until 30 June. The activation covers 38sq m, and is sited in the centre of concourse D.

It will be followed in July by other hero airport pop-up animations in Singapore Changi and London Heathrow.

The word ‘Kogei’ translates to ‘traditional Japanese craftmanship’, and Suntory said this new whisky collection explores the traditional crafts of Japan through selected artisan partnerships, with the aim of encapsulating Japanese artistry.

The 2024 Kogei Collection, introduced in April, comprises the Yamazaki Peated Malt Spanish Oak and the Hakushu Peated Malt Spanish Oak.

The packaging of this debut release, which will be refreshed every two years, features designs based on actual Chiso kimonos which inspiration from the natural surroundings of both distilleries.

An immersive experience

The Dubai activation also spotlights the House of Suntory’s full portfolio of premium Japanese craft spirits, including Roku Japanese Craft Gin and Toki Blended Whisky.

“I’m delighted to collaborate with Dubai Duty Free to celebrate this very special whisky collection,” noted Ashish Gandham, Managing Director Global Travel Retail for Suntory Global Spirits, adding: Global travel retail is the only market selected to carry exclusive Yamazaki and Hakushu expressions, and I’m confident this Kogei Collection (2024 Japanese Kimono Edition) will appeal strongly to Dubai International’s discerning clientele.

This flagship activation provides the perfect platform to communicate how these exceptional whiskies combine both innovation and tradition.”

The entrance features an oversized silhouette of the Kogei bottle, complete with decorative kimono swirls, with passengers invited to learn more about the partnership with the Chiso Kimono House through a short video.

The next station is dedicated to ‘Tsukuriwake’, which translates as ‘artisanship through a diversity of making’.

A different video explains the variables – ingredients, water, climate – andtThe third and fourth discovery stations are designed to allow passengers to explore the taste profiles of the two whiskies which make up the Kogei Collection.

Blended elements

Master blender Shinji Fukuyo used peated malt and maturation in Spanish oak casks to produce a spice character with gentle smoky notes, which shoppers can experience through olfactory and and sampling opportunities.

Other premium spirits will also be available to taste, which Suntory hopes will build greater awareness of the wider Suntory portfolio.

“We are delighted to be the first airport retailer to have the high-profile airport activation to support the launch of this special Japanese whisky collection – Yamazaki and Hakushu Kogei,” said Sharon Beecham, Senior Vice President – Purchasing of Dubai Duty Free.

“Suntory Global Spirts and Dubai Duty Free have been building strong partnerships to continuously work on bringing premium and luxury products to our customers. We are confident that this new collection will be a big hit for our customers, especially the whisky lover or collector,” added Beecham.

The final key element of the airport activation is The Art of Japanese Gifting station, which features an gift-wrapping service tagged withwashi Kanji logo branded charms and personalised gift cards.

