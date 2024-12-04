Sydney Airport pop-up underscores ‘huge ambitions’ for Patrón in AUS

Bacardi Global Travel Retail has launched Patrón El Alto at Sydney International Airport (SYD).

A five-month activation running from October 2024 – February 2025 in partnership with Heinemann Asia Pacific will spotlight the super-premium tequila to travellers.

The 360-degree campaign blends digital and physical elements to engage the traveller pre-, during and post-travel, culminating with the immersive pop-up experience.

Sam Pickard, Regional Director AMEA, Bacardi Global Travel Retail commented: “We have huge ambitions for Patrón in the Australian travel retail market as exemplified by this investment at Sydney International Airport.

“The campaign is a powerful fusion of digital and physical interactions that inspire and empower consumers to discover the type of tequila that’s perfect for them through their exploration of the extensive Patrón portfolio. Coupled with the regional launch of Patrón El Alto, our latest prestige innovation, this epitomises how Patrón brings excitement and growth to the tequila category, in partnership here with the world class retail skills of Heinemann.”

For the first time in DF&TR, Patrón is showcasing its ‘Patron Find Your Perfect Tequila’ personalised digital experience, which allows visitors to discover the Patrón range by scanning a QR code and answering questions on flavour preferences and intended drinking occasions.

The digital selector offers consumers a match to their ideal serve, complemented by cocktail recommendations.

Additional digital touchpoints play on the brand’s storytelling, heritage and tradition, supported by sampling experiences delivered by brand ambassador mixologists, a showcase of core and prestige Patrón tequila offerings, and finished with gifting options.

The portfolio on display includes the core range: Patrón Silver, Patrón Reposado (aged 3-5 months), and Patrón Añejo (aged 12-15 months), alongside the prestige offerings of Patrón El Cielo and Patrón El Alto.

Patrón El Alto uses 100% Weber Blue Agave grown in the highest parts of Jalisco, Mexico and crafted with Extra Añejo and blended with Añejo and Reposado tequilas each aged to their potential for a naturally smooth and sweet taste with notes of figs, honey, caramel, dried fruit and vanilla.

It represents the result of more than 300 tastings, with the sweet, dried notes the result of aging in 11 types of barrels, mostly a hybrid of American oak and French oak.