Tateossian secures new jewellery listing onboard Singapore Airlines

By Trbusiness Editor |

Tateossian Singapore Airlines Evil Eye Bracelet

Tateossian’s latest listing is designed to keep travellers safe and stylish.

Tateossian has secured a new listing onboard Singapore Airlines, effective this month, for its ready-to-wear Evil Eye bracelet stack. 

Evil eye jewellery is designed to ward off evil, and provide the wearer with power and protection against bad luck.

Available exclusive through KrisShop, the new bracelet stack features a blue double-wrap leather design, finished with a stainless-steel diamond patterned clasp. The piece is completed with a 6mm round beaded black agate bracelet, adorned with three central ‘evil eye’ resin beads.

In addition to Singapore Airlines, Tateossian is also listed onboard Emirates. The jewellery house is looking to further strengthen its travel retail presence with new inflight set offerings, which will be unveiled later this year at the TFWA Tax Free World Exhibition.

READ MORE: Tateossian answers call for men’s jewellery as style confidence soars

 

