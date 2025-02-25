TAV OS and WAI Lounge Japan to operate Narita’s Turkish Airlines Lounge

Managed by WAI TAV Airport Service, the 50-50 joint venture established by TAV OS and WAI Lounge Japan Inc has undertaken the operation of the Turkish Airlines Star Alliance Lounge at Narita International Airport.

Spanning a total area of nearly 1,500sq m, the Turkish Airlines Star Alliance Lounge at Narita International Airport is designed as a true embodiment of Turkish hospitality, blended with Japanese cultural elements to create a harmonious and inviting atmosphere.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by TAV Airports Chairman of ExCom Franck Mereyde, TAV Airports CCO and TAV OS CEO Aude Ferrand, WAI TAV Airport Service CEO Yuki Onishi, Turkish Airlines’ Japan Director Ahmet Tuğcu, and Deputy Vice President of Sales for Asia and the Far East Ümit Develi.

Aude Ferrand, CEO of TAV Operation Services and CCO of TAV Airports, stated: “As a leading global passenger hospitality company, we are delighted to bring our customer experience’s expertise to Narita International Airport. In airport hospitality, it is essential to understand our guests, develop tailor-made services and ensure operational excellence.

To embrace this vision the design of the Turkish Airlines Lounge has been meticulously crafted to enhance passenger comfort and provide personalised experiences for our multi-national passengers. This lounge represents more than just a service space; it is a destination where Turkish and Japanese cultures come together to offer our travellers an unforgettable hospitality experience.”

Ferrand continued: “We will offer our guests a variety of flavours from Turkish and Japanese cuisines and a blend of two rich cultures in terms of design and sensory elements. In addition to Turkish Airlines, we have collaborated with WAI Lounge Japan Inc., a local partner specialised in airport and passenger services in Japan, to best meet the needs of our guests arriving from the region.

Narita marks our first operation in the region. Asia-Pacific will be one of the fastest growing regions in the coming decades in passenger traffic and we will be looking for opportunities to further our footprint in the region.”

The lounge will be available for TK Miles & Smiles Elite, Elite Plus and Corporate card holders and Star Alliance Gold members, first and business class passengers.

Operating hours will be between 07:30am and 21:45pm, with the lounge located at Terminal 1, Satellite 4 near Gate 47 after security check for international departures.

The busiest airport in Japan in terms of international traffic, Narita International served 40 million passengers in 2024. The airport connects to more than 100 international and 18 domestic destinations by 107 airlines. The airport boasts Skytrax 5-star rating for passenger experience.

