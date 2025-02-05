TFWA announces line-up for its Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference 2025

TFWA has released details of the upcoming Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference, which will be held in its totality from May 11-15, with the conference taking place on May 12 at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore.

TFWA (Tax Free World Association) noted this year’s Asia Pacific Conference will aim not just to navigate change, but to harness its power, and it will open with a state of the industry welcome address from newly elected TFWA President Philippe Margueritte.

Margueritte will be followed on stage by Alvin Tan, Minister of State for Trade and Industry of Singapore, and Sunil Tuli, President of APTRA.

Kicking off on Monday 12th May at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore, the first session – Tech with Purpose – will feature tech innovator Charles Reed Anderson, who will discuss how the industry can leverage cutting-edge technologies to meet the evolving expectations of today’s digital-first, sustainability-conscious consumers.

Following this, the Future-Ready Travel Retail session, led by visionary retail designer Ibrahim Ibrahim, will explore strategies to innovate and transform retail spaces in the dynamic Asia Pacific region.

The conference will conclude with a session called Next Generation Leadership, in which musical conductor and leadership expert Jason Lai will draw parallels between conducting an orchestral performance and leading in a fast-paced business environment, offering insights on fostering collaboration and inspiring innovation.

Networking coffee breaks and lunch will provide opportunities for attendees to connect and share ideas immediately after the conference sessions.

Steering a course

Philippe Margueritte, TFWA President, said of the upcoming event: “Asia is the location of some of the world’s most dynamic economies. As passengers across the region continue to take to the skies and seas in ever greater numbers, it’s paramount that we turn these travellers into shoppers. This conference will give attendees plenty of fresh ideas on how to do just that.

Providing our members with the knowledge and inspiration they need to steer a course between capitalising on opportunity and meeting evolving challenges is just one of the ways we at TFWA aim to generate value. I look forward to welcoming our industry colleagues from Asia and beyond to what is promising to be a highly enlightening event.”

The TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition will open on the same day as the conference, and delegates will have access to the exhibition from 14:30 local time.

Two workshops will also be conducted on Tuesday May 13, focusing on China and India. The first, The Market Watch: China will explore how China, as one of the world’s largest travel markets, is regaining momentum and how brands and retailers must rethink their approach to engaging the travelling Chinese consumer. This workshop will take place on the Tuesday morning from 8am-9am.

During the afternoon from 4pm-5pm, Market Watch: India will dissect the key forces shaping India’s retail trajectory, from evolving consumer behaviour to digital innovation and infrastructure development.

TFWA said it will announce more details on its social channels as the line-up of speakers is confirmed.

Changi Airport Group is the official host of this year’s TFWA Asia Pacific Conference, which is also supported by local partners of the City of Singapore and the Singapore Exhibition & Convention Bureau. Avolta will be the conference’s platinum sponsor. The welcome coffee will be sponsored by Mondelēz International, Lindt will sponsor the networking coffee and SKROSS will provide charging stations.

Qatar Duty Free will be the TFWA Asia Pacific Lounge main partner, and snacks and refreshments are kindly offered by Duty Free Global, Crafter’s, Herita Mazotto Wine Estates, Wonderful Pistachios and Perfetti Van Melle at the TFWA Asia Pacific Lounge.

