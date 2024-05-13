TFWA AP: Ricola returns to the exhibition following several dynamic markets listings

Ricola says it is building upon recent listings with key retailers in the market, and is now aiming to sustain this trajectory and close on further listings at the exhibition and conference.

The Swiss herb specialist made significant strides with Kyung Bok Kung Duty Free (KBK) and now has listings in several KBK stores including: Incheon Airport T1 & T2 departures; two stores in Kimhae Airport arrivals; and will arrive in Chunghu Airport departures at the end of May.

Ricola has also reached an agreement with KBK to introduce standees of Cha Eun-woo, the Korean actor and Ricola’s brand ambassador, across various locations in Asia.

This strategic partnership is intended to to enhance brand visibility and resonate with consumers across diverse markets.

Andreas Reckart, Head of GTR, Ricola, said: “It is very exciting to be returning to TFWA Asia Pacific during this crucial phase for our business in the region. Ricola’s success in Asia Pacific has been impressive thus far, and we’re eager to keep the momentum going forward.”

