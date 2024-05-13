TFWA AP: Ricola returns to the exhibition following several dynamic markets listings

By Benedict Evans |

Ricola

Ricola has take steps to gain a greater share of the Asia-Pacific travel retail market; the most recent win was an agreement with KBK.

Ricola says it is building upon recent listings with key retailers in the market, and is now aiming to sustain this trajectory and close on further listings at the exhibition and conference.

The Swiss herb specialist made significant strides with Kyung Bok Kung Duty Free (KBK) and now has listings in several KBK stores including: Incheon Airport T1 & T2 departures; two stores in Kimhae Airport arrivals; and will arrive in Chunghu Airport departures at the end of May.

Ricola has also reached an agreement with KBK to introduce standees of Cha Eun-woo, the Korean actor and Ricola’s brand ambassador, across various locations in Asia.

This strategic partnership is intended to to enhance brand visibility and resonate with consumers across diverse markets.

Andreas Reckart, Head of GTR, Ricola, said: “It is very exciting to be returning to TFWA Asia Pacific during this crucial phase for our business in the region.  Ricola’s success in Asia Pacific has been impressive thus far, and we’re eager to keep the momentum going forward.”

READ MORE: Ricola attains B Corp status following comprehensive target setting

READ MORE: Ricola widens travel retail distribution through B&S to Caribbean, MEA, LatAm

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

OUT NOW: March/April Leading Americas Operators

The TRBusiness March/April 2024 edition boasting the inimitable leading Americas Operators...

image description image description
The Americas

IAADFS evolves; Americas summit to move to Miami

The International Association of Airport and Duty Free Stores (IAADFS) has adopted a new...

image description image description
International

DFWC Q1 2024 KPI Monitor indicates rise in duty free impulse purchases

Impulse purchasing within global duty free is on the rise, according to the latest Duty Free...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Groupe ADP clocks strong Q1 as it gears up for Paris Olympics surge Europe
image description
L’Oréal Paris and King Power launch jumbos themed pop-up at Srivaree Asia & Pacific
image description
NYC-centric experiences fly at LaGuardia Terminal B The Americas
image description
Whyte & Mackay puts the focus on Fettercairn at TFWA Asia Pacific show International
image description
Lotte Duty Free signs MOU with Lee Dong Joy on pre-paid travel cards Asia & Pacific
image description
Laboratoire Nuxe enters hair care category with Hair Prodigieux International
image description
Travel Blue targets Gen Z travellers with new lightweight backpack collection International
image description
Norwegian and gateretail offer pre-order duty free on selective flights Nordic
image description
Bulgaria’s Sofia International Airport home to new Avolta walkthrough Europe
image description
ATÜ Duty Free opens first Canada Goose store in Turkey at IST Europe
right